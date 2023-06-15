AHLI agrees to acquire assets of Neumann Insurance Services Agency

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hardware & Lumber Insurance Agency, Inc. (AHLI) agreed to acquire the assets of Neumann Insurance Services Agency, LLC (NIS) and its related entities effective June 30, 2023.

"We are excited to have Scott Neumann and his team join AHLI," said Scott Reynolds, President & CEO of AHLI. "This deal is good for our clients, staff, and business partners. In many ways, AHLI and NIS shared common structures such as both already having retail and wholesale distribution capabilities. We also both serve main street America businesses with risk management and insurance solutions."

AHLI is a national agency currently targeting hardware stores, building material dealers, lumber dealers, equipment rental dealers, and wood products manufacturers. AHLI is a North Carolina-headquartered program administrator with broad capabilities in all states.

Scott Neumann, President of NIS, said "AHLI brings a broad array of dedicated resources to our team. We are looking forward to offering better products and more solutions to our clients. Moving our book and our team to AHLI is a terrific step – it will be seamless for our clients and gives us the opportunity for geographic expansion."

NIS, also headquartered in North Carolina, provides all-lines insurance solutions to many types of trade contractors and other classes. NIS includes multiple entities, including theWCmarketplace.com which provides other insurance agencies with a go-to solution for workers compensation insurance.

Based in Cornelius, NC, American Hardware & Lumber Insurance (AHLI) supplies insurance to independent hardware stores, lumber dealers, building material dealers, paint retailers, nursery and garden centers, rental dealers, and wood products manufacturers throughout the United States. For more information, visit americanhli.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

