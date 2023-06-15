BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes Development Financing for the Second Phase at Residences at Valor Acres

CLEVELAND, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of the second phase at Residences at Valor Acres, a component of a larger mixed-use development at Valor Acres in Brecksville, Ohio. BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to the DiGeronimo Companies in the transaction.

Valor Acres sits in a prime location with a 30-minute drive time to the majority of Northeast Ohio .

The development financing consisted of: (i) an acquisition and development loan with Huntington Bank, (ii) a vertical construction loan with Huntington Bank, and (iii) sponsor equity. Huntington Bank will finance 25 for-sale townhomes and duplex homes, a memorial park, and clubhouse.

Valor Acres, located conveniently off I-77 in the heart of Northeast Ohio, provides new opportunities for the preeminent mixed-use development between Cleveland and Akron. In October of 2020, the Sherwin-Williams Company purchased a portion of the land at Valor Acres for development of their new research and development center, bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs and an immediate need for new housing in the area. The new R&D center will consist of multiple buildings, parking areas and green space and will initially employ approximately 800-900 workers. Additional employment opportunities are expected as Sherwin-Williams continues to grow. The R&D center is the catalyst to attract increased office, residential, hospitality, and retail investment.

Valor Acres sits in a prime location with a 30-minute drive time to the majority of Northeast Ohio and is located between two major airports, Akron-Canton Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. In addition to the Residences of Valor Acres, the master plan for Valor Acres includes new offices, a luxury hotel, as well as retail and entertainment space.

BGL previously advised the DiGeronimo Companies on Phase I of the project, which closed in January of 2022.

The DiGeronimo Companies is a leading developer, capital provider, and construction management firm headquartered in Independence, Ohio. For over 60 years, DiGeronimo Companies has combined integrity with unparalleled company principles and a diverse portfolio of services to be the integrated partner for all project needs. DiGeronimo Companies are a full-scope developer with projects in retail, industrial, student housing, and mixed-use developments.

BGL's Real Estate Advisors Group offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. We provide client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. Our team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit bglco.com.

