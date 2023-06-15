LA Auto Show® Kicks Off 2023 Tickets with Special Father's Day Offering

In honor of the long-held family tradition of attending LA Auto Show, 2023 tickets are going on sale early with special pricing for a limited time

One of the world's premier automotive events, the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will take place November 17-26 at the LA Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the multi-generational family tradition that has been taking place for 116 years, the Los Angeles Auto Show® today announces special ticket pricing available just in time for Father's Day. The limited time offer will run for two weeks from June 15-29 with all Any Day Adult and Senior ticket purchases made during this period enjoying a 15% discount when using the promo code LADADS23.

"Every year we're delighted to see so many families and groups spending quality time together while exploring all the fun exhibits at our show," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "With Father's Day right around the corner, we thought this was a great offer to say thank you to the people making a difference in so many lives."

With this special discount open to everyone, LA Auto Show tickets are a perfect gift to honor the dads, grandfathers and caretakers across Southern California; allowing everybody to create new memories and spend a special day together experiencing the annual celebration of automotive innovation and car culture at the LA Convention Center.

In addition to the latest new cars, SUVs and trucks, attendees are able to experience special attractions, high-energy demonstrations, as well as drive or ride in the newest electric and gas-powered vehicles located on multiple test tracks throughout the show, both indoors and outdoors.

In keeping with California's position as a global leader in technological innovation, the Los Angeles Auto Show will once again showcase the latest entries in the continually expanding world of electrification.

For those passionate about customization, the popular "Garage" aftermarket area will feature the latest trends, with products, accessories, special builds and performance accessories from popular brands as well as a number of highlighted car collections.

For additional information, please visit laautoshow.com .

TICKET PRICING

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card. Individual tickets as well as family and VIP packages include:

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $23 , Senior $12 , Child $8 .

VIP Early Entry + Show Ticket on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45 , Senior $24 , Child $12

VIP Guided Tour + Show Ticket on Select Weekdays and Weekends: Adult $100 , Child $45

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $65

In addition to the Father's Day Any Day ticket promotion, there are other special ticketing programs available that provide guests the ability to attend at a special price and choose the ticket that works best for them. These include Opening Day, Mon-Thursday Only tickets, Military Monday and First Responder Tuesday. Special promotions cannot be combined, and all tickets are subject to applicable service and processing fees.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation synonymous with California.

The show runs for ten full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 16, AutoMobility LA Media and Industry Day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 17-26. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com .

For media inquiries, please email media@laautoshow.com.

