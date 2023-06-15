EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology with Wide-Angle Mono Camera

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™ are standard

Surround View Camera with a 360-degree overhead view available

Standard SUBARU STARLINK ® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system

Starting price of $34,195

CAMDEN, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America Inc. today announced pricing on the 2024 Ascent, its award-winning 3-row SUV. The Ascent offers a spacious interior with flexible seating options and an impressive list of standard safety, driver assist, and in-vehicle technologies. Available in six trim levels – Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Onyx Edition Limited, Limited and Touring – the 2024 Ascent arrives in Subaru retailers this fall.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Ascent comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and in a greater range of conditions. These improvements are a result of a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. Also standard across the model line is a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the EyeSight system's stereo cameras.

Models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert include Automatic Emergency Steering, a safety feature that works in conjunction with the EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking to help the vehicle avoid a collision when traveling at speeds slower than 50 mph.

Cabin Connect is available on trim levels equipped with the Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic™ surround sound speaker system. The convenience feature amplifies the driver's voice to the third-row occupants for improved communication inside the vehicle.

For enhanced all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle. The system uses images from four vehicle cameras and combines them to create a single image for a bird's-eye view of the area around the entire vehicle.

The Onyx Edition(s), Limited, and Touring come standard with dual-function X-MODE® featuring SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings. The additional settings optimize all-wheel-drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

The Ascent continues to be one of the manufacturer's most awarded vehicles since its debut in 2019. The 3-row SUV received the 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. This marks the sixth consecutive year Ascent has earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (2018-2023).

The 2023 Subaru Ascent also earned top marks with a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

For three years running, the Ascent has the lowest 5-Year Cost to Own in its class according to Kelley Blue Book. The Ascent is top ranked in its class, according to MotorTrend.

Introducing the 2024 Subaru Ascent

With a starting price of $34,195, the 2024 Ascent includes an extensive roster of standard features including Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist; Rear Seat Reminder; front tri-zone and rear automatic climate control; automatic power door locks; power windows and power side mirrors; security system with engine immobilizer; rear vision camera; USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in the front center console; USB-A and USB-C charge ports in the rear center console; raised roof rails; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in silver finish and 19 cupholders.

Equipped with a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the Ascent produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. The BOXER engine is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, the most of any Subaru in history. All trim levels come standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability.

Standard Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. The TSA system utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and then can brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer.

The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard across the model line. The 11.6-inch center information display offers a high-definition touchscreen for multimedia, climate control, X-MODE, and vehicle configuration settings. The multimedia system also includes wireless Apple CarPlay; wireless Android Auto; AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone, text, and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

Ascent Premium

Priced from $36,795, the Premium trim includes all standard equipment from the Base and adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Auto Emergency Steering; body-color side mirrors; rear window privacy glass; 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; second-row independent Automatic Climate Control; and an All-Weather Package with heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper deicer.

The Ascent Premium is offered in 7- or 8-passenger configuration. The SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services and Wi-Fi hotspot are available with a subscription on Premium and higher trim levels.

A $1,460 convenience package for Premium with 8-passenger seating includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Power Rear Gate; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®. These features are standard on Premium with 7-passenger seating.

Ascent Onyx Edition

The Onyx Edition, priced at $41,595, is equipped with exclusive exterior elements in black finish and 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the seats are wrapped in gray Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material and paired with black accent trim throughout the cabin. The seats, dash, door panels, and leather-wrapped steering wheel are complemented with striking green stitching.

Building on the 7-passenger Premium trim, the Onyx Edition adds dual-function X-MODE; Reverse Automatic Braking; heated steering wheel (360-degree coverage); LED fog lights; panoramic power moonroof, and cargo cover. Standard convenience features include an Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®, Power Rear Gate, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. The Onyx Edition comes exclusively in the 7-passenger configuration.

Ascent Limited

Starting at $41,895, the well-equipped Limited includes all Premium features and adds Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Reverse Automatic Braking; DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System; Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®; dual-function X-MODE; Power Rear Gate with vehicle lock button and dual USB-A input/charge ports in the third row.

The Limited interior is upgraded with leather-trimmed upholstery; 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar and two-position memory; adjustable driver's seat cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; exterior power mirrors with 2-position memory synchronized with driver's seat position memory and second-row sunshades. For comfort on cold days, the Limited adds second-row, outboard heated seats, and a heated steering wheel (360-degree coverage).

Externally, the Limited is distinguished by LED fog lights; lower door cladding with chrome accents; body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals; and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish. The Limited is available in 7- or 8-passenger configurations.

An option package that includes Cabin Connect; Surround View Monitor; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon premium audio with 792-watt equivalent amp and 14 speakers, power panoramic moonroof, and a retractable cargo cover is available for $3,550.

Ascent Onyx Edition Limited

Priced at $46,595, The Onyx Edition Limited includes key features from the Limited and adds Cabin Connect; Surround View Monitor; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon premium audio with 792-watt equivalent amp and 14 speakers; power panoramic moonroof and a retractable cargo cover.

The Onyx Edition Limited comes equipped with the same exterior and interior elements as the Onyx Edition and comes exclusively in 7-passenger configuration.

Ascent Touring

Priced at $48,495, the top-of-the-line Ascent Touring is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds Cabin Connect and Surround View Monitor along with an 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound system with 14 speakers; power panoramic moonroof; rain-sensing wipers; smart rearview mirror; 180-degree front-view camera, and a retractable cargo cover.

The Touring also comes standard with an exclusive high gloss black grille; chrome door handles; and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern accent trim in a matte finish and Java Brown perforated Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery with tan stitching. Also available on select exterior colors is Slate Black perforated Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching. Three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats are also standard. The Touring is offered solely in the 7-passenger configuration.

The Ascent is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a Zero-Landfill Facility in Lafayette, Indiana, along with Crosstrek (2.5-liter), Legacy and Outback.

Model/Trim

Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Ascent 8 passenger 01 $34,195 $35,490 Ascent Premium 8 passenger 11 $36,795 $38,090 Ascent Premium 8 passenger 12 $38,255 $39,550 Ascent Premium 7 passenger 12 $38,255 $39,550 Ascent Onyx Edition 7 passenger 22 $41,595 $42,890 Ascent Limited 8 passenger 21 $41,895 $43,190 Ascent Limited 8 passenger 23 $45,445 $46,740 Ascent Limited 7 passenger 21 $41,895 $43,190 Ascent Limited 7 passenger 23 $45,445 $46,740 Ascent Onyx Edition Limited 7 passenger 31 $46,595 $47,890 Ascent Touring 7 passenger 41 $48,495 $49,790

2024 Ascent Option Packages (Included in Pricing Above)





Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model N/A 11 Standard Model- Premium N/A 12 Convenience Package: Power Rear Gate + Keyless Access w/ Push- Button Start + Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,460 21 Standard Model N/A 22 Standard Model N/A 23 Technology Package: 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation; Harman Kardon audio w/ QuantumLogic Surround Sound + Panoramic Moonroof + Cargo Cover $3,550 31 Standard Model N/A 41 Standard Model- Touring: Java Brown or Slate Black Perforated Leather N/A

Destination & Delivery is $1,295 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ,

NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,445 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole

Product Communications

720.231.0809

acole@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.