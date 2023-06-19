The Heart of Europe Monaco Hotel Enhances Guest Experience with Infor

Resort on Dubai World Islands embraces Infor HMS property management

DUBAI, UAE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that The Heart of Europe resort on Dubai World Islands is raising the bar for guest experience at its upscale Monaco Hotel using Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Infor SCS Sales & Event Management software.

The Monaco Hotel, a trendy 198-room hotel in The Heart of Europe, has deployed Infor's industry-specific HMS and will soon go live with the Infor SCS event management solution. A second hotel on the same island, the 272-room Nice, will follow suit with both solutions within a few months.

With Infor HMS, the Côte d'Azur Monaco Hotel can gather and use integrated, holistic data at multiple touchpoints to provide guests with a seamless, personalized, and consistent experience. It enables the hotel to provide services including self-check-in, and allows guests to select preferences for everything from dining to entertainment from their mobile devices. This improves guest experience while raising the productivity of hotel staff, who can re-allocate resources to more important tasks including enhancing customer service.

By using Infor Sales & Event Management, the hotel will streamline the way it manages events and catering, which is especially important for large events that take place at The Heart of Europe. The software automates the entire booking process, from initial inquiry to final invoice, with customizations to support each stage in the lifecycle of events.

"As a new glamorous hotel at one of the world's most iconic locations, we wanted to ensure our guests have a superior experience, from the point of booking and for the duration of their stay, to the time when they plan their next visit," said Mahmoud Karaki, cluster director of IT at The Heart of Europe. "Infor HMS has helped us transform our ability to serve guests while optimizing the efficiency of our front-of-house and back-of-house teams. The software is intuitive and easy to use, which, combined with Infor's strong customer support, has helped us to maximize its impact.

"Infor Sales & Event Management will enable us to deliver the kind of seamless, frictionless experiences that guests – especially corporate customers – expect. The solution will allow us to automate the entire event-booking process with an intuitive workflow at all stages of the customer journey. It also integrates seamlessly with other solutions and will give us a clear business visibility at any moment in time," Karaki added.

Luxury travel is booming in Dubai. The emirate earned $29.4 billion from international tourists in 2022, positioning it as the top city for international tourist spending, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. Furthermore, Dubai received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022, growing 97% YoY from the 7.28 million tourist arrivals in 2021, according to Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

"By deploying Infor's industry-specific software, the Côte d'Azur Monaco Hotel is well positioned to cater to Dubai's booming luxury travel and corporate hospitality sector," said Stan van Roij, vice president of sales for Infor Hospitality. "The Heart of Europe's future-oriented approach will ensure that the experience of guests matches and even exceeds their expectations. We look forward to continuing to work with The Heart of Europe as it expands its portfolio of luxury hotels and services."

