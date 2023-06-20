FDH Aero Announces New Distribution Agreement with Leach International Corp

Agreement further strengthens FDH Aero's newly consolidated Electronic Products Group

COMMERCE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today a new distribution agreement between its Electronic Products Group ("FDH EPG") and trusted military-aerospace (mil-aero) supplier Leach International Corp.

Executives from FDH Aero and Leach International Corp. celebrate a new distribution agreement between the two companies at the Paris Air Show. (PRNewswire)

The agreement makes FDH Aero one of a select few distributors offering the full range of Leach's electromechanical power and distribution products, including relays, contactors, switches and circuit breakers. Moreover, the agreement highlights the continuing investments FDH Aero is making to simplify the supply chain for customers in the mil-aero market.

"Our expanded partnership with Leach leverages the existing relationship with FDH's recent acquisition of BJG Electronics and broadens the solutions that FDH can deliver its mil-aero customers," FDH EPG President Mitch Enright said. "FDH Aero is dedicated to delivering quality, agility and critical parts to the aerospace and defense industries and this distribution agreement is further evidence of our commitment."

With a focus on white-glove customer service and partnership agreements with the industry's trusted component brands, FDH Aero has become a leading supply-chain solutions partner. The company delivers a full range of hardware, electrical, chemical and consumable products and value-add services to the world's aerospace and defense customers.

"FDH Aero's Electronic Products Group comprises mil-aero brands that are well-known for their superior customer service and that we've had the pleasure of working with before," said Elijah Dobrusin, Leach Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We're confident this alliance will provide outstanding support to mil-aero companies that rely on Leach parts every day for their critical power distribution needs."

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,000 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

A leader in power distribution since 1919, Leach sets the standard for the design and manufacture of electrical relays, contactors, power distribution assemblies, electrical switches, relays, and control devices. With prominent customers in aviation, space, military, and railway systems, Leach has established a reputation as power distribution experts creating quality products built for longevity and mission-critical performance that meet customer schedule requirements.

