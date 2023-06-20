Lightpath Announces All-Fiber Solutions for Direct Connectivity to Amazon Web Services

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, officially announced today the launch of Cloud Connect for AWS consisting of multiple service options for direct connectivity to Amazon Web Services through Amazon's Direct Connect locations in in Secaucus NJ, Boston MA, Ashburn VA, and soon in Miami FL. The services provide customers with direct, secure, all-fiber connectivity to AWS with bandwidth options up to 100 Gbps.

Direct, fiber-based services to cloud providers improves overall data throughput and end-user experiences, while also increasing network security by not utilizing the public Internet. As more businesses, educators, and governments adopt additional cloud applications and cloud data storage, the performance of connectivity to the cloud has become a critical component of overall network performance. At the same time, ever-increasing network security requirements make it prohibitive for organizations to connect to cloud services utilizing the public Internet.

Lightpath Cloud Connect for AWS will allow an organization to enhance and expand their use of cloud applications and data storage, which in-turn simplifies in-house IT operations and improves the end user experience. Cloud Connect for AWS offers Ethernet service options up to 10 Gbps and wavelength service options up to 100 Gbps.

"Lightpath Cloud Connect customers can achieve optimal performance of cloud applications while opening up the opportunity to expand the use of cloud applications, all with enhanced network security," explained Phil Olivero, CTO for Lightpath. "Whether your organization is cloud-centric or utilizes a hybrid-cloud strategy, fiber to the cloud accelerates all cloud-enabled strategies while also improving the end user experience."

Lightpath, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is offering a complete cloud management portfolio that will give customers fast, flexible access to the cloud, in addition to:

Reduction of networking costs with low data transfer rates out of AWS

Multiple encryption options for securing your data

Improving application performance

Cost savings when compared to internet-based connections

With this AWS Direct Connect certification, Lightpath offers direct access to all AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS). Lightpath owns and operates a dense, all-fiber network spanning over 20,000 route miles and connecting over 13,500 service locations throughout New York Metro, Boston Metro, and Miami Metro.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

