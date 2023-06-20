Town of Apex Looks to Enhance Community Services Through Digital Transformation with Infor and RPI Consultants

NEW YORK and BALTIMORE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, and RPI Consultants, an ERP implementation and optimization firm focused on delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign, have teamed up to successfully implement new business process software for the Town of Apex, North Carolina.

In an effort to enhance the lives of its 70,000 residents, the Town of Apex, a municipality in Wake County, North Carolina, has elected to implement Infor's cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, in partnership with RPI Consultants. With RPI leading the Infor Government Essentials implementation, Apex will be able to work through a single provider and operate with greater efficiency.

Apex recently introduced an intern program aimed at encouraging young people to get excited about local government. The new Infor system aligns with the town's goals of inspiring future generations to engage with policy and community interests. "A modern town calls for a modern system," Erika Sacco, Apex director of IT, said. "After a thorough request-for-proposal process and review involving all affected departments, we look forward to partnering with RPI and Infor to implement a cloud-based ERP."

The Town of Apex also sees the digital transformation as an opportunity to bolster support for its constituents. "With our residents' expectations growing all the time, we wanted to do everything we could to ensure future community success," Sacco said.

The new alliance with Apex solidifies RPI's and Infor's expertise in the public sector. "I'm thrilled to partner with Infor to help the Town of Apex bring its ambitions of creating a more forward-thinking community to life," RPI Consultant's managing partner, Keith Wayland, said. "This is the beginning of a great relationship, and I can't wait for this project to kick off."

"Infor's ongoing innovation empowers state and local agencies with government software applications that ensure transparency, adapt to regulations, and provide efficient services constituents demand," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president and general manager.

As part of Infor's Government Essentials package, Apex will receive the latest version of Infor CloudSuite Public Sector applications, and implementation services by RPI. The program hosts financial, procurement, payroll, workforce management, and other HCM applications built for city, state, and government needs. With streamlined solutions for helping growing communities modernize their staffing and constituent services, the package ensures a successful implementation foundation that Apex can build upon for years to come.

