ZEE5 Global announces the World Digital Premiere of Salman Khan Starrer - 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEE5 Global , the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, today announced the world digital premiere of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on 23rd June 2023. After bringing forth Salman Khan's biggest entertainers - Radhe and Antim: The Final Truth, ZEE5 is set to bring forth another blockbuster movie - 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Besides the Megastar Salman, the movie also features late actor Satish Kaushik, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari in prominent roles. The audience will also witness a surprise cameo of the South Superstar Ram Charan.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a story of an honest man who can go to any length to protect his family and loved ones. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios, the film revolves around 4 brothers, Bhaijaan [Salman Khan] the eldest brother who has committed to live a bachelor's life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers [Played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam]. Meanwhile his brothers, who've already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when a beautiful woman (Pooja Hegde) walks into his life.

From mending ways because of his girlfriend to protecting her family, this high-octane action-drama film is packed with romantic scenes, family bonds, catchy songs, and an engaging storyline. The audience is in for a treat as ZEE5 celebrates Bhaijaan day with World Digital Premiere of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on June 23, 2023. The film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "Salman Khan films have always brought out a different energy altogether among audiences across the globe. As the platform bringing diaspora viewers the best content and latest blockbuster releases, we are thrilled to announce the launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on ZEE5 Global. I'm sure it'll be hugely loved by fans of Salman Khan worldwide."

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shares, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is Zee Studios' collaboration with Salman Khan after the massive success of 'Radhe' on ZEE5. With the OTT release of the film on ZEE5, we are excited to bring this Salman Khan-starrer family entertainer for our audiences."

Salman Khan Films' spokesperson said, "We are very happy to have this film premiere on OTT after receiving so much love from the audience during its theatrical release. We are confident that this family entertainer will give the platform viewers the right mix of drama, action, comedy and romance."

Director Farhad Samji said, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is very close to my heart. I believe that movies communicate the right message. Since this movie highlights family bonds, our idea was not only to entertain the audience but also connect with them at a deeper level. It's for the first time you witness an amalgamation of Bollywood and south actors...a mixture of Balle Balle and Yentamma Yentamma........." He added, "As a director your job becomes easier if you have talented actors. We are all very excited for the second innings of the film and are looking forward to the film's response on ZEE5 globally."

