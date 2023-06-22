Amogy signs first pre-order for its Zero Emission Powerpack with a Norwegian Shipowner

The company will use Amogy's ammonia-to-power system on a newbuild vessel for zero emissions sailing in 2025.

STAVANGER, Norway, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc ., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, and an undisclosed renowned Norwegian shipping company, have entered into a pre-order contract to supply four of Amogy's 200 kW ammonia-to-power systems. The newbuild vessel will be outfitted with a total of 800 kW of Amogy powerpacks. The Amogy integrated system will provide the primary power for the vessel with zero-emissions operations. Amogy's highly efficient ammonia-to-power technology feeds liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system, which powers the electric motors.

Amogy powerpack rendering (PRNewswire)

Managing Director of Amogy Norway, Christian W. Berg, shared his excitement about reaching this milestone. "We are very proud that this prominent shipowner believes in our technology and sees it as the most viable solution for decarbonizing their newbuild vessel," said Berg. "This is a major milestone on our road to commercialization, and I believe it will serve as an inspiration for other shipowners to follow."

Amogy, a Brooklyn, New York based startup with operations in Houston, Texas and Stavanger, Norway, recently announced the conclusion of its $150M total Series B fundraising. The round will enable Amogy to continue its organizational development to support commercialization. Prior to commercialization, Amogy plans to present the first zero-emission, ammonia-powered vessel in late 2023. Amogy Norway is composed of a team of seven maritime professionals with extensive experience in the shipping industry. To learn more about Amogy and its technology, please visit www.amogy.co .

About Amogy

Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC. To date, Amogy's scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and semi-truck. More info at: www.amogy.co

Media Inquiries:

amogy@codewordagency.com

Amogy Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amogy