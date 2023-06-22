Divirod Now On Databricks Marketplace, Offering Real-Time Flood Management and Water Risk Analytics

Marketplace solution and dataset allows greater access to global water insights to prevent climate-related economic disasters

BOULDER, Colo., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divirod , the real-time flood management and water risk analytics company, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. Together, Divirod will launch a dataset called US Water Risk Levels on the Databricks Marketplace and the Divirod Analytics Platform Built on Databricks. These offerings provide businesses, governments, insurers, and researchers access to critical water data to analyze, measure, and predict water risk to find safe and economical solutions in the face of climate change.

Water risk needs to be measured, from sea level rise and storm surges to droughts and urban flooding. Often, this type of global water data is badly managed, poorly modeled, and faces two key issues: the scarcity of data and non-uniform measurement standards. By 2050, five billion people will face water shortages, and $5.6 trillion will be lost due to water risks . To prevent both climate and economic havoc, real-time solutions are key. Using satellite technology and on-premise sensors, Divirod provides detailed data to predict, analyze and act on water-related risks.

With this partnership, Databricks customers can consume Divirod's water dataset, US Water Risk Levels, via Databricks Marketplace, an open marketplace for data solutions that will now include clean water-related data. The dataset is fed from continuously updated water level data from thousands of locations across the US and its coastline to facilitate local and regional water risk assessment from rivers, reservoirs, and coastal areas. Divirod's US Water Risk Levels contain water level data and a dynamic flood risk scoring for more than 12,000 locations, with new data added to the dataset every one to 60 minutes.

"We need more reliable and automated sources for water data to reduce risk to provide critical and real-time insights for flood management and water risk mitigation," said founder and CEO of Divirod, Javier Marti. "We're delighted to bring Divirod's water risk management data and analysis capabilities to the Databricks Marketplace. With our on-premises ground sensors and satellite technology, insurers, researchers, and analysts can use the real-time data for governments and companies alike to reduce or prevent the costs of flood damage and drought."

The US Water Risk Levels dataset supports corporations engaged in ESG planning, economic and GDP impact planning, financial and insurance analysts, universities and research institutions for academic and professional reporting, municipalities in need of robust water data for town and city planning, as well as per capita, location-specific, and demographic water risk.

"Water data holds the key to our sustainable future, unlocking the path towards a world where every drop counts," said Sarah Branfman, VP of ISV Sales at Databricks. "Divirod is the first water-focused data partner on Databricks Marketplace. Their datasets and purpose-built analytics platform help shape our understanding of water resources and accelerate time-to-insights."

Divirod's flagship Flood Early Warning System warns businesses and researchers via data from physical sensors if water levels go beyond predetermined safety levels. Unlike standard predictive modeling, which has been the industry standard for years, Divirod's real-time and on-location water-risk assessment offers companies detailed and highly accurate insights that are unique to their specific sites. For more information, you can find Divirod onsite at the Databricks AI Summit and see them speak on Thursday, June 29 at 1:30pm PT, or at the Innovation Theatre, or visit https://www.divirod.com/marketplace .

About Divirod

Divirod is building the most comprehensive local, national, and global environmental water-data network ever established. With the ability to rapidly deploy and measure all forms of water with millimeter precision, the Divirod network fills critical geographic data gaps and augments currently existing, but outdated, sparse, and disparate environmental water-monitoring systems that we are forced to rely upon today. Short-term, filling data gaps with Divirod network data enables localized and real-time "speed to knowledge/ action" for more-informed emergency responses to protect us from impending water risks that threaten properties, economies, and, most importantly, human lives. Over time, the increase in captured data, through the Divirod global network coverage, enhances smarter water-risk decisions, and guides critical resiliency initiatives to greatly minimize future water risks. To learn more, and become a part of the Divirod network, visit, https://divirod.com/ , or email us at: water.team@divirod.com. Connect with Divirod on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

