Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Close of Enrollment of its Registration Directed Study of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

- There is currently no FDA approved treatment for ASIB in MDD.

- Top-line data from this study is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the close of enrollment of its registration directed study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

"The close of enrollment of our ASIB study is a major milestone for Seelos and the credit goes to our hard-working clinical team enrolling subjects in this very challenging and difficult-to-treat population. Suicides have devastating effects on families and communities but sadly there is no effective therapy available as of today," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "We look forward to completing the study and sharing the results in the third quarter of 2023."

In 2021 there were 48,183 suicides in the U.S. and unfortunately, the medical community still lacks an FDA approved therapeutic to treat the symptoms of suicidality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, suicides and non-fatal self-harm cost the U.S. over $500 billion in medical and work-loss costs, value of statistical life, and quality of life costs. Suicidal patients who present suicidal ideation and behavior symptoms at an Emergency Department and can be held in the Emergency Department for several days while awaiting an inpatient psychiatric bed. Currently in the U.S., there is a shortage of over 120,000 inpatient psychiatric beds and the average length of hospitalization for a suicidal patient is 10 days.

Seelos' study is a multicenter, two-part clinical trial, comprised of the Part 1 open-label cohort, for which data was released in May 2021, followed by Part 2, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of repeat doses of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) in addition to clinical standard of care on the symptoms of MDD and suicidality in adults who are assessed to be at an imminent risk of suicide.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate medical help, go to your nearest emergency room, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 includes two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I), followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com

