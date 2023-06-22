Shyld and Shimadzu Corporation Team Up with the Goal of Revolutionizing Healthcare with Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heralded as "a major breakthrough in the healthcare industry," Shimadzu Corporation, a global titan in analytical instrumentation, has begun a collaboration with Shyld, a forerunner in artificial intelligence and robotics. This strategic partnership has resulted in an innovative AI-enhanced UV-C disinfection technology, reaffirming the ever-growing influence of artificial intelligence in streamlining healthcare processes while reducing operational costs and addressing continuing staffing shortages.

A game-changing UV-C disinfection solution for the health-care industry

This avant-garde technology, born of a marriage of Shimadzu's superior optics and Shyld's pioneering AI innovations, is aimed at redefining the landscape of infection control. The renowned Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif., has installed Shyld AI disinfection technology in patient rooms to automatically detect risks in real time and use UV-C light to kill pathogens on multiple surfaces.

"This new AI-powered, automatic UV-C disinfection solution is a testament to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing healthcare protocols," said Hiroto Itoi, CTO of Shimadzu Corporation. "As global emphasis on health and safety escalates, our alliance with Shyld emboldens us to rewrite the narrative around disinfection protocols. By harmonizing our cutting-edge optical technology with Shyld's sophisticated AI, we're poised to roll out a game-changing UV-C disinfection solution, epitomizing Shimadzu's dedication to bolstering human health through innovative strides."

An exclusive glimpse into this revolutionary technology will be showcased at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) 2023 conference, scheduled June 26-28 in Orlando, and Manufacturing World in Tokyo on June 21-23. Attendees will witness firsthand how AI can transform infection control and hygiene standards in the healthcare industry.

Expressing his faith in the transformative potential of AI, Takahiro Nishimoto, General Manager of Shimadzu's Technology Research Lab, said, "We see AI as the linchpin of healthcare's future. This collaboration is a vivid manifestation of that vision, spotlighting how AI can enhance efficiency, reinvent conventional processes, and engender a cleaner, safer environment."

Echoing this sentiment, Mohammad Noshad, CEO of Shyld, said, "This partnership stands as a hallmark of Shyld's mission to catalyze industrial transformation through AI. By synergizing our AI expertise with Shimadzu's optical prowess, we are not merely engineering a product but trailblazing towards a safer, healthier future."

This joint venture, borne out of a unified vision for public health's future, aims to play a pivotal role in curbing pathogenic spread, thus heralding safer environments across critical sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and transportation.

About Shimadzu Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation, established in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan, is renowned for its advanced technologies in numerous scientific fields. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and societal contribution, Shimadzu strives to create superior value through science and technology.

About Shyld

Shyld, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, stands at the vanguard of Edge AI and automation. Committed to developing efficient and safe automated solutions, Shyld is actively crafting a future where AI serves as a steadfast protector, ensuring security and wellbeing.

