This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the best children's hospitals in the U.S.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center ascended two positions to No. 1 on the Honor Roll, making it the first time that hospital has been No. 1. It also took the top spot in the Midwest and Ohio, and in four of the 10 pediatric specialties that U.S. News evaluates: cancer, diabetes & endocrinology (tie), neonatology, and urology.
- Celebrated artivist Nikkolas Smith illustrates reality of patients living with sickle cell disease
The digital portrait commissioned by the American Red Cross, entitled "Transfusion," is a call to raise broader awareness about sickle cell disease and the important role donors who are Black play in providing a compatible blood match.
- Lilly to Acquire DICE Therapeutics to Advance Innovation in Immunology
"In combination with its novel technology and expertise in drug discovery, DICE's talented workforce and passion for innovation will enhance our efforts to make life better for people living with devastating autoimmune diseases," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, chief customer officer.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis
By investing more than $10 million over four years, this partnership will help Boys & Girls Clubs of America implement trauma-informed practices in its more than 5,000 Clubs by 2026 to train over 48,000 staff to better support the emotional and mental well-being of over 3.6 million children.
- Vuzix Releases New Report Confirming the Benefits from Increasing Usage and Interest for AR Smart Glasses Among Surgeons
Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix, said, "This report reveals the transformative power of AR technology can have in improving patient outcomes. These results are achieved by providing real-time information, remote assistance, and advanced visualization capabilities."
- Advancing Health Equity: Deloitte Launches 'Illustrate Change' Medical Illustration Library
In collaboration with renowned Nigerian medical illustrator Chidiebere Ibe, Illustrate Change aims to address the lack of representation in medical imagery amongst individuals in underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.
- Nurses looking to build their careers in the pharmaceutical industry now have a path forward
The CNMAP™ program is the first of its kind, establishing the industry standard for nurse professionals seeking entry into the industry, or looking to expand their skillset and careers in the biopharmaceutical industry. Nurses have deep medical expertise and are critical thinkers, skills that are highly valued and transferrable in the pharmaceutical industry.
- New Genesis Implantable PEEK Film Opens Application Opportunities in Medical Devices
To fill the need for implantable PEEK film and thin sheet for device components, Genesis focused on engineering its own calendering technology. Its capabilities now provide efficient sizes of film for laser-cutting or stamping the small internal parts associated with defibrillators, pacemakers and other bioelectronic devices.
- New Data at AHS Annual Meeting Demonstrate Substantial Results for Patients Using Neurolief's Digital Therapeutics Technology to Treat Migraine
Neurolief's eCOT-NS technology is the first external, combined occipital and trigeminal neurostimulation system (eCOT-NS) which applies electrical impulse to 6 major nerve branches in the head associated with migraine. Combined occipital and trigeminal neurostimulation was previously possible only by an invasive high-risk procedure.
- Deloitte Analysis: Employers can be Catalyst to Enable Americans to Live Longer, Healthier Lives
To have the greatest potential impact on Americans' health, employers should think beyond their traditional role of offering employee health insurance and build solutions that aim to improve employees' physical, mental, social and emotional health both within and beyond the workplace.
- Maine Senate Acts to Protect Kids from Big Tobacco by Voting to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco ProductsThis legislation cracks down on the tobacco industry's most pernicious tactic for luring and addicting kids - the marketing of flavored tobacco products. Research shows that 81% of kids who have used a tobacco product started with flavored products.
Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire