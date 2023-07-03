CIRCUS CIRCUS LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES LOWER PRICES JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER

VEGAS' ONLY FAMILY-FRIENDLY PROPERTY ALSO INTRODUCES NEW HIGHLY IMMERSIVE VIRTUAL REALITY ARCADE GAME AREA, THE GARAGE, AXE THROWING AND SEVERAL UPGRADES AND RENOVATIONS

LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas Las Vegas' most family-friendly resort, today announced new lower prices across all their entertainment offerings. The Adventuredome Theme Park and the properties classic Midway as well as the most recent additions, The Garage and Axe IT Up will allow families the opportunity to enjoy the summer amid an ever-evolving economic climate. The announcement comes during a time of significant renovations and improvements to the landmark property.

Starting on Wednesday, July 5, through Labor Day, park-goers may enjoy 25% off wristbands during "Kids Happy Hour" from Adventuredome opening until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Not interested in rides? You can visit Midway and purchase a $40 play card to receive $10 in additional play credits free. Offer valid for Midway, Midwayland, and The Garage from now through Labor Day.

While on property make sure you stop by the world-famous Circus Porte Cochere on the Las Vegas Strip to take your picture under the freshly renovated Tent Top.

"We're looking forward to providing our guests with a summer full of affordable family fun and entertainment," said Shana Gerety, senior vice president of operations, Circus Circus. "We hope our lower prices will enable guests to enjoy our expanding offerings and various property renovations."

The latest Circus Circus addition, known as The Garage located by the Adventuredome boasts the highly-immersive "Birdly" virtual reality (VR), exciting neon mini-bowling alleys and Full Swing Video Golf Simulators which includes golf, soccer, baseball, dodge ball, down the pin, and many more.

Circus Circus has raised the game in axe throwing with their new venue "Axe it Up". Take part in standard bullseye or take your chance at Tic-Tac-Toe, Bottle Crush, Zombie Crush, Duck Hunt, and our spin on Blackjack, "21". Rates starting at $15 per person and available for anyone ages 12 and over.

The Adventuredome, a world-famous indoor amusement park features a variety of new upgrades and enhancements and offers fun-provoking rides for all ages including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, a rock-climbing wall, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among others.

As families and thrill seekers alike look to make memories for a lifetime, Circus Circus reminds hotel guests to check out Splash Zone, a year-round water park, featuring two refreshing pools, relaxing whirlpool, a splash pad filled with water cannons, spill buckets, rain trees, and the fan-favorite 50-foot slide tower featuring the Mat Racer, Aqua Tube, and Speed Slide.

For more information about Circus Circus Las Vegas, visit www.circuscircus.com.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on social media: Facebook: Facebook.com/CircusCircus; and Twitter, Instagram @CircusVegas.

