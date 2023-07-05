Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2023 Results

MEDFORD, Ore., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its second quarter 2023 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector globally through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.
