Sedgwick named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The award recognizes workplaces for the America's Greatest Workplaces in the United States, by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 389,000 company reviews.

"At Sedgwick, we're committed to delivering a world-class colleague experience with a focus on wellbeing, connection and growth," said Sedgwick's Michelle Hay, global chief people officer. "Our goal is to attract and retain the very best talent and our focus on caring for our colleagues and customers creates a culture where meaningful work, work-life balance and career growth are prioritized. Sedgwick has a long history of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for our clients and one another."

Participants ranked companies they either work for or are familiar with on categories including corporate culture; work-life balance; training and career progression; compensation and benefits; and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023," highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's global editor-in-chief.

This is the fifth time Sedgwick has appeared on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023. The company has also been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2023.

