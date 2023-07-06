BYQUEST THE BRAND PACKAGE REALIZATION® COMPANY, LAUNCHES A NEW BOTTLE COLLECTION, THE ARCHITYPES™. INSPIRED BY CLASSICAL ARCHITECTURE WITH MODERN PACKAGING FEATURES INCLUDING A SIGNATURE PREMIUM BLUE GLASS AND VERSATILE DESIGNS, THE COLLECTION IS MADE IN NORTH AMERICA.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ByQuest introduces a new glass bottle collection under the brand name The Architypes™ which is inspired by classical architectural forms. This new line of glass bottles is designed for premium beverages and are commercially available today in 750ml sizes with a bar-top finish.

Four distinct architectural forms were the inspiration for the collection which are the namesakes for each bottle: The Column™ was inspired by Corinthian columns and has soft-fluted edges that wrap around the entire bottle; The Apse™ was inspired by the familiar arches inside majestic cathedrals of Western and Moorish influence; The Window™ was inspired by the grand windows of old world Europe and boasts eight panes in a nearly square bottle; finally, The Dome™ offers a classical appeal inspired by iconic domes from around the world with detailed vertical debossed lines.

For the inaugural release of this new collection, ByQuest purposely chose a signature blue glass formulation, made here in North America. "We chose this type of glass to launch the collection to put a spotlight on how remarkably different these bottles are", said Ingrid Cornehl, ByQuest CEO. "Each bottle defines premium by the level of detail and multidimensional design versatility built in the collection. We hear from customers all the time that their brands need a strong foundation to stand on and these distinct profiles help to achieve this", Ms. Cornehl stated.

"The new definition of 'premium glass' in the spirits business is being reimagined. We believe interesting details in the glass itself and a lighter-weight bottle create a new meaning for premium. Less weight means less energy to manufacture and less carbon footprint in the supply chain," said Dennis Sones, VP at ByQuest. He continued, "overtime, the old notion of a heavy-weight bottle defining premium or luxury is changing, and in time, these may be seen as signs of excess and extravagance".

The four-bottle collection is available now with stocking inventories at ByQuest facilities in both Kentucky and Northern California. "Ultimately, The Architypes collection will be available in this signature blue glass as well as our Infinite Way™ formulation of 100% recycled glass, again made in North America", said Amit Chaubal, VP Supply Chain. "This allows ByQuest to support the North American beverage market with readily accessible glass without ever having to get on a shipping container to cross oceans", Mr. Chaubal commented.

ByQuest is the Brand Package Realization® company that leads the industry by continually innovating design, glass and decorating technologies. Our sole mission is focused on one goal: TO MAKE YOUR BRAND STAND OUT. We are the industry leader in environmentally safe and durable direct-to-glass screen printing and coatings and with a broad glass portfolio of sustainable solutions. Our vision is to enhance brand value through the creation of impactful visual identity. We serve the biggest and most innovative brands in the industry with full-service facilities along the Bourbon Trail in Kentucky and in Northern California's Wine Country. Learn more at www.byquest.com

