CALLING ALL FIRST RESPONDERS: James Hardie Building Products Inc. Announces "Hardie™ Honors" Rebate Program

First Responders and Public Service Personnel Qualify for Notable Savings

Across the U.S. and Canada

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, officially launches Hardie™Honors – a product rebate for first responders in the United States and Canada. The initiative aims to honor the dedication and sacrifice of firefighters and other first responders by providing exclusive rebates on Hardie® siding and trim products. The Hardie™ Honors rebate program is designed to help better protect the homes of first responders who serve and protect our communities.

James Hardie, Hardie Honors

Hardie® siding products are Engineered for Climate® to provide optimal performance for each region's climate conditions. Ultra-durable Hardie® fiber cement products are fire-resistant and help protect homes from severe weather, moisture, heat, rain, and high winds. Utilizing Hardie® siding products can help lower insurance premiums through having informed conversations with individuals' agents.

"Protecting homes and families has been one of our core values for over three decades. Our durable Hardie® siding products help protect homes from extreme weather events like hurricanes and wildfires," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie. "Firefighters and other first responders work every day to protect our communities from these same events and more, so we recognize and honor those individuals with the Hardie Honors™ rebate program."

A home's exterior is often the first line of defense against extreme weather and fire. Hardie® fiber cement is fire-resistant and noncombustible, so it won't ignite or warp when exposed to a flame, nor will it fuel a fire. Hardie® siding complies with ASTM E136 as a noncombustible cladding and is recognized by fire departments across the U.S. including Marietta, GA; Flagstaff, AZ; and Orange County, CA.*

The premier performance and durability of Hardie® siding helped protect the homes and invaluable possessions of some residents of Grizzly Flats, CA during the Caldor Fires in August 2021 when many homes were destroyed or damaged by the event.

"As a first responder at Grizzy Flats, I've seen the difference Hardie® siding products make in protecting homes and families during emergencies. It withstands the toughest climate challenges, providing a level of protection that gives homeowners peace of mind in these scenarios. Reliable and long-lasting, Hardie® siding is essential for the safety of homeowners and their communities," said Dan Dwyer, Chair of the Pioneer Volunteer Firefighters Association (PVFA).

James Hardie encourages first responders across the United States and Canada to take advantage of this exclusive Hardie™ Honors product rebate program as a token of appreciation for their unwavering commitment to public safety.

Visit JamesHardie.com to learn more.

* Fiber cement ﬁre resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to ﬂames.

Hardie™ Honors: First Responders Product Rebate Program Details:

Rebate is valid for purchases made between January 12, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

For United States Residents

Eligibility: The rebate is open to homeowners who (a) are "First Responders" as defined by verifypass.com; (b) own a single-family residential home within the United States; (c) have been verified as a "First Responder" by verifypass.com and receive a one-time-use code; and (d) include the unique, one-time-use, code provided by verifypass.com in their rebate submission on HardiePromo.com.

For Canadian Residents

Eligibility: The rebate is open to (a) Canadian homeowner of a single-family residential home that is an active "First Responder", as defined by sheerid.com; (b) who has been verified as a "First Responder" by sheerid.com and (c) completes a rebate submission on HardiePromo.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

James Hardie Logo

