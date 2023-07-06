ENHANCE HEALTH AND FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP IN HEALTH INSURANCE

SUNRISE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with world-renowned boxing champion and philanthropist, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

This exclusive partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather exemplifies their joint commitment to championing health, well-being, and equality. By combining their respective strengths, they will advocate for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic background. (PRNewswire)

Advocates for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

The partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather Jr. represents a shared commitment to promoting health and ensuring that individuals and families, regardless of their financial status, have access to affordable, quality, and vital healthcare services. With Mayweather's influential brand and unwavering dedication to empowering communities, this collaboration aims to create a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most.

Speaking about the partnership, Floyd Mayweather Jr. expressed his passion for championing the well-being of low-income families, stating, "Everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life. I am proud to partner with Enhance Health to ensure that families from all walks of life can access the healthcare they need to thrive. Together, we can make a difference and bring positive change to communities across the country."

Enhance Health CEO and President, Matt Herman, echoed Mayweather's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of this partnership in driving positive change. He stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Floyd Mayweather, a true icon in both sports and philanthropy. Through this partnership, Enhance Health aims to break down barriers to healthcare and improve the lives of underserved communities. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we are confident that we can make a lasting impact and empower families to prioritize their health and well-being. Together, we will spread our shared message of 'health is wealth'."

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

