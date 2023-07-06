Impartner Unveils Innovative Additions to its Partner Marketplace

Impartner's latest product update allows users to connect prospective customers to qualified channel partners in record time

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced new product updates to its Partner Marketplace . The new Partner Marketplace will allow vendors to connect prospective customers directly to qualified channel partners, allowing partners to showcase themselves on the vendor's main website and generate demand from that connection.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

Impartner launches Partner Marketplace update, empowering partners, enhancing visibility, and boosting success.

Today's product launch brings revolutionary changes to the PRM space that will directly benefit partners listed on Partner Marketplace, as well as Channel Program Operations Managers, Marketing Managers and Administrators. Key benefits of this new program include:

Companies can create their preferred Partner Marketplace configuration in minutes using Marketplace Studio–including branding, filter options, results layouts, and partner listings.

Users can search for partners based on attributes tracked in their PRM profile, such as geographical region, vertical market, partner certification, and services offered

Leads are automatically assigned in real-time versus being routed to the partner's website

Partner Marketplace is enabled on a client's public website using an embedded code snippet. After embedding this code, Partner Marketplace becomes a directory of partners that can be browsed, keyword-searched, or filtered based on self-serve configuration settings managed in Marketplace Studio. Partner Marketplace also offers a 'Contact Partner' form which creates a record in the PRM to trigger any workflow action chosen during setup. The form can automatically generate a lead, send an email to the partner with the form information, or notify an administrator to take further action.

Now, partners are able to manage their listing content directly from their portal profile on Partner Marketplace. This allows them to upload a logo, company headline, detailed description, and multiple listing items in client-configured categories. PRM Administrators can also create and edit listing content on a partner's behalf. Most notably, the new solution provides an automated content review and approval process, empowering partners to request content review directly from their portal page and promptly notifying administrators, thereby enhancing visibility and control over content revisions prior to publication.

"Impartner is excited to take channel programs to the next level with our latest product launch," said Gary Sabin , VP of Product at Impartner. "Impartner Marketplace is already the most advanced partner locator available, and we are proud to continue to iterate off that success with this increased functionality for our partner teams to utilize. I expect a significant boost in overall partner success and experience with this update."

The launch directly follows Impartner being named No. 1 in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and Partner Management in the G2 2023 Summer Report. Impartner's remarkable influence on the industry is highlighted in the most recent report, as it attains the leading position across all Partner Management Grids by G2, the world's foremost and highly regarded software review marketplace.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell , Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here .

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

Media Contacts:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Walker Sands for Impartner

impartner@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner