Morton Salt Unveils Heartfelt New Advertising Campaign Celebrating the Place Morton Holds in People's Lives

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morton Salt, an iconic staple in American homes, is launching a warm and inviting advertising campaign showcasing its culinary and water softening products.

The new campaign embraces the essence of nostalgia and pays tribute to the significant people and moments in consumers' lives. Each spot is a sequence of joyful, peaceful vignettes that features people from diverse backgrounds, at home, interacting with the brand in an authentic and intimate way.

Produced by Tux Creative House, the campaign captures the love that consumers put into their food and the care that they show their home.

"Morton is an iconic American brand. It's in so many homes and on so many tables. To celebrate this, we wanted to move away from usage occasion, and instead focus on the wide array of individuals who use Morton salt at home. We paired that with a modernized brand platform that celebrates everything salt." shared Alice Ware, Creative Director at Tux.

Guided by a thought-provoking voice-over, the series of warmly lit ads illustrate why consumers have trusted Morton Salt for generations, appreciating the uniqueness and versatility of its premium salt products. To maximize the reach and impact of the campaign, Morton Salt also partnered with its trusted collaborators: Neo Media World, Darling and VMLY&R Commerce.

This strategic marketing initiative intends to position Morton Salt as the premier choice for consumers seeking quality and reliability, in the kitchen and beyond.

Brian Bissell, Senior Marketing Director at Morton Salt expressed his vision for the campaign, stating: "It's more than a showcase for our products. For 175 years Morton has been helping create joyful moments in our consumers' homes. We are excited to bring that emotion back to our advertising and proud to deliver the high-quality products that allow our consumers to continue to create these moments."

In a time when consumers expect authenticity, innovation, and a positive experience from advertising, Morton Salt and Tux Creative House present a fresh perspective on the joy and transformative power of salt. With elegant visuals, including stunning 3D renders, and compelling storytelling, the forward-thinking salt brand strives to honor and uphold its rightful place in the hearts of Americans across the nation.

About Morton Salt

Morton Salt is an American way of life. Since 1848, we have been improving lives and enhancing everyday moments – at home, at work and virtually everywhere in between. Still today, we are widely recognized for our iconic Morton Salt Girl who has remained the face of our brand for over a century. And our products remain staples in the hearts and homes of millions of Americans. That's because we're a company with vision, drive, and a big heart.

