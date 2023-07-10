AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA : THE NEW BATTISTA EDIZIONE NINO FARINA: TRIBUTE TO A RACING LEGEND SET FOR WORLD DYNAMIC DEBUT GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED

Automobili Pininfarina has created a spectacular new hyper GT inspired by its family legacy and design heritage: the Battista Edizione Nino Farina

New design edition celebrates the illustrious racing career and fearless spirit of motorsport legend and the first ever F1 World Champion Nino Farina , nephew of design icon and company founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina will make its world premiere at Goodwood Festival of Speed (13-16 July), driven by racing legend and former Goodwood hillclimb Champion Nick Heidfeld

Limited to just five unique examples, Battista Edizione Nino Farina is the second 'design edition' in the Battista portfolio, following the rare and revered Battista Anniversario

Edizione Nino Farina features an unmistakable exterior design including Rosso Nino paint with contrasting Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu finishes, new Glorioso Gold wheels and exquisite details including an eye-catching '01' body side graphic

Bespoke interior features include a driver's seat finished in Black Sustainable Leather, beside a contrasting passenger seat finished in Beige Leather, with both featuring Black Alcantara trim and exclusive 'Nino Farina' inscriptions

Each of the five Edizione Nino Farina will feature a unique aluminium door plate celebrating one of five outstanding landmarks in Nino's impressive career. To find out more visit: design-editions.automobili-pininfarina.com

See the beautiful and bespoke Battista Edizione Nino Farina on road and track here

CAMBIANO, Italy and MUNICH, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina is honouring a motorsport icon with an exclusive new limited-edition version of its award-winning electric hyper GT – the Battista Edizione Nino Farina.

Battista Edizione Nino Farina 01 (PRNewswire)

The design edition will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will be piloted up the famous hill by former F1 star and hillclimb record holder, Nick Heidfeld. In his role as an advisor to Automobili Pininfarina, 'Quick Nick' has played a key role in the Battista story so far.

Following the success of the limited-edition Battista Anniversario, the latest model represents the fascinating story of F1 racing legend Nino Farina, the first ever F1 World Champion and nephew of design icon Battista 'Pinin' Farina. Fittingly, it will make its dynamic debut just a few hundred metres from the Goodwood Circuit, where Nino drove to victory in the 1951 Goodwood Trophy (a non-championship F1 race).

With just five examples to be crafted for clients worldwide, bespoke features adorning the exterior and interior of the Battista Edizione Nino Farina pay tribute to the racing legend born in Torino. Each car in the series celebrates one of five milestones in Nino Farina's incredible racing career, ensuring each collector will own a one-of-a-kind Italian design masterpiece.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer for Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The Battista Edizione Nino Farina represents the vision of our talented Design team, paying an evocative tribute to an undisputed legend of the Pininfarina family and its heritage. An untold story about the spirit and the courage of a man driven by a racing passion like no other.

"Our clients demand rarity, exclusivity, and the quality of execution synonymous with unique and coachbuilt Pininfarina designs of the past. Battista Edizione Nino Farina combines all these elements, with the phenomenal performance of the most powerful car ever made in Italy, the Battista. In our imagination, Nino would have dreamt to drive with his uncle Battista, pushing the car to its limits. As he did every time he raced.

"Driving this car will be an experience much like pulling on the suit of a superhero, an exceptional and emotional experience is assured. I look forward to personally presenting the Battista Edizione Nino Farina at Goodwood Festival of Speed this year."

HONOURING A LEGEND

Battista 'Pinin' Farina was the founder of the famous Carrozzeria Pininfarina. He is the namesake of Automobili Pininfarina's first ever vehicle – the Battista – honouring his dream to create a solely Pininfarina-branded vehicle one day on the road.

As an uncle to Nino Farina, he was responsible for igniting the future World Champion's passion for motorsport. Battista took his 16-year-old nephew to participate in his first ever race, as a passenger. This established his appetite for competition and Nino went on to take part in numerous races and championships across Italy in the 1930s.

In 1950, Nino Farina competed in the first Grand Prix races formally organised by the FIA – today's Formula One World Championship – leading a three-car team. In his first year of World Championship driving, Nino Farina won the British (the first to be held at Silverstone), Swiss and Italian races, taking the overall World Championship in the process.

Nino Farina was a highly respected Formula One driver among his peers, noted for his fearless driving and passion for the sport – which contributed to his early F1 wins in his debut year. He led his teammates to a 1-2-3 finish at the very first race of 1950, at Silverstone, and completed the season by winning at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Subtle detailing distinguishes each Edizione Nino Farina with the bespoke aluminium passenger door plate, anodised in black with one of five unique designs, ensuring each client has a unique vehicle. Each model will celebrate a different milestone from Nino Farina's life:

Nino's date and place of birth (1906 in Turin )

First ever F1 pole position and race victory at the 1950 British Grand Prix

Nino's second victory in 1950 at the Swiss Grand Prix

The third and final victory in 1950, at the Italian Grand Prix

1950 F1 world championship victory

CURATED EXTERIOR DESIGN BY AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Battista's peerless design – perfectly balancing technological innovation with a nod to Pininfarina's elegant past – has been elevated with the Edizione Nino Farina and its heritage-inspired livery.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "This exclusive model pays homage to Nino Farina's courageous and fearless persona, and his incredible achievements in motorsport. It is our tribute to a family dynasty – to the man who will forever be known as the first driver ever to be crowned a Formula One World Champion and to our founder, the man responsible for igniting his passion for racing.

"Each vehicle is a tribute to Nino's unrivalled history and each one represents a unique moment in his life, which was truly remarkable. We have taken inspiration from these moments to create a vehicle that would be the centre piece of any collection. Its signature Rosso Nino body colour has been chosen to evoke memories of the Italian racing red paintwork of the cars in which he enjoyed his greatest victories, while key finishes and design cues sit seamlessly with Battista's unmistakable design."

The unique exterior design is finished in bespoke Rosso Nino – a deep and rich red hue that pays homage to the vehicles Nino Farina drove throughout his racing career. The intricate body and Rosso Nino paint is complemented by a special livery on the lower body, finished in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu.

The Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu detailing extends to the bespoke pinstripe on the door mirrors and underside of the rear wing – with bespoke graphics including a laurel wreath – while the number '01' in Bianco Sestriere is featured in a large graphic on the rear panel behind the door.

Providing added exterior distinction is the Furiosa Pack, comprising a revised carbon fibre front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser, finished with a Bianco Sestriere pinstripe, while the Carbon Accent Pack is finished in Black Exposed Signature Carbon.

Dark detailing extends to the Goccia roof, while the Exterior Jewellery Pack is finished in brushed aluminium, anodised in black. This complements the black brake calipers and centre lock rings, which are finished in brushed aluminium anodised in black. New 10-spoke forged aluminium Glorioso alloy wheel designs feature a distinctive Satin Gold finish.

Subtle exterior detailing referencing Nino Farina is visible across the vehicle. A bespoke 'Nino Farina' engraving on the headlight unit is finished in brushed aluminium anodised in black, while the driver's side carbon side wing is enhanced with a 'Nino Farina' graphic signature.

BESPOKE INTERIOR CREATES UNIQUE DRIVER AND PASSENGER ENVIRONMENTS

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina's interior features a bespoke two-tone theme, with a driver's seat upholstery trimmed in black sustainable luxury leather and passenger seat in contrasting beige and black Alcantara.

The Pilota seats feature a unique design between the driver and passenger, both with a bespoke quilting pattern and 'Nino Farina' on the backrest. On the black driver's seat, the bespoke headrest features an embroidered laurel wreath and '01' graphic in gold, while the Pininfarina logo is finished in red on the beige passenger seat. The backs of both seats are painted in Rosso Nino, matching the exterior bodywork.

Following the exterior theme, the upholstery is accentuated with Iconica Blu seatbelts, with a bespoke duotone contrast stitch in beige and red on the centre tunnel, dashboard and seats. The steering wheel is finished in black Alcantara with Exposed Carbon, with a contrasting 12 o'clock ring in brushed aluminium anodised in red. The attention to detail extends to the steering wheel plate, which is finished in brushed aluminium, anodised black, bearing the 'Nino Farina' signature. Like the exterior, dark detailing extends to the interior with the Interior Jewellery Pack in brushed aluminium, anodised in black.

Beautiful detailing specific to the Edizione Nino Farina is found throughout the interior. The chassis plate is black anodised with bespoke 'Nino Farina' dedication, while the passenger door plate is unique to each vehicle.

BATTISTA PERFORMANCE

Like the Battista and Battista Anniversario, the Edizione Nino Farina is powered by a state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers record-breaking performance. The world's first pure-electric hyper GT utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained within a strong but lightweight carbon fibre housing.

Four independent high-performance electric motors – one driving each wheel – combine with Full Torque Vectoring, Electronic Stability Control and a software differential that allows drivers to tailor the power delivery and handling responses like never before, while its T-shaped liquid-cooled battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to ensure a low centre of gravity.

The Battista's unique launch control technology contributes to Formula One car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h covered in just 4.75 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31m.

Battista performance data highlights:

1,900 hp (1,400 kW)

2,340 Nm of torque

0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 1.86 seconds and 350 km/h (217 mph) top speed

Up to 476 km driving range (296 miles, WLTP combined), US EPA: 300 miles

The Battista combines hypercar performance with the cruising range and luxurious cabin of a traditional GT, with all-wheel drive and a choice of five driving modes to tailor the driving dynamics: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere.

For more information, visit

EDITOR'S NOTES

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered, and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149653/Battista_Edizione_Nino_Farina_01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149654/Battista_Edizione_Nino_Farina_02.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149655/Battista_Edizione_Nino_Farina_03.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149658/Battista_Edizione_Nino_Farina_04.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149659/Battista_Edizione_Nino_Farina_05.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149660/Battista_Edizione_Nino_Farina_06.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316779/4154258/Automobili_Pininfarina_Logo.jpg

Battista Edizione Nino Farina 02 (PRNewswire)

Battista Edizione Nino Farina 03 (PRNewswire)

Battista Edizione Nino Farina 04 (PRNewswire)

Battista Edizione Nino Farina 05 (PRNewswire)

Battista Edizione Nino Farina 06 (PRNewswire)

Automobili Pininfarina Logo (PRNewsfoto/Automobili Pininfarina) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina