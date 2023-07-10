Global Diagnostic Reagents Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2030| Dataintelo

Global Diagnostic Reagents Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2030| Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Diagnostic Reagents Market By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End-User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030", the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022 to 2030.

Key Players

Roche

Abbott

BD

Johnson & Johnson

BIOMERIEUX

Bio-Rad

Euroimmun

KHB

FosunPharma

Leadman

Biosino

Beijing Jiuqiang

Daan Gene

InTec

Rsbio

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=215445

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=215445

Key Takeaways:

Diagnostic reagents are chemical or biological substances that used to detect the presence of a specific analyte in a sample.

Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicines are expected to drive the market.

Emergence of novel diagnostic methods is likely to create immense opportunities in the market.

The clinical reagents segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the rising demand for point-of-care testing.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register a robust growth rate, as laboratories highly adopt advanced technologies for the analysis of biological and medical samples.

The hospitals segment is projected to hold a large market share, due to the increasing acceptance of advanced diagnostic technologies.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, owing to the rising demand for accurate point-of-care diagnostic tests and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

Get Full Access to 203 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=215445

Segments Covered

Type

Clinical Reagents

Analytical Reagents

Biochemical Reagents

Hematology Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Other

Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions

Technology

ELISA

PCR

Flow Cytometry

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Other

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Contact:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Web: https://dataintelo.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4098860/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Dataintelo