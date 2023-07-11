B. Riley Acquires Litigation Consulting and Forensic Accounting Firm, Crawford & Winiarski

LOS ANGELES and DETROIT, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley"), a diversified financial services platform, today announced it has acquired Crawford & Winiarski, a boutique forensic accounting and litigation consulting firm based in Detroit, Michigan.

Established in 2002, Crawford & Winiarski specializes in assisting with business disputes, fraud investigations, damages analyses, corporate insolvency matters, and representations and warranties insurance (RWI) claims analyses. The firm serves a broad range of industries with a focus on the automotive and automotive components industries including closely held businesses, major vehicle manufacturers, component suppliers, and publicly traded companies.

Crawford & Winiarski's professionals bring deep expertise in accounting, financial and economic analyses and significant expert witness testimony experience. This highly skilled team, including founding members Rod Crawford and Bob Winiarski, joins B. Riley Advisory Services, establishing a dedicated Litigation Support and Forensic Accounting practice in Detroit.

Ian Ratner, co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services, commented, "This addition reflects our continued investment to strategically grow our financial consulting business with highly qualified and talented professionals who can deliver best-in-class service to our clients. We are pleased to welcome the Crawford & Winiarski team to B. Riley and look forward to building on our established leadership in forensic accounting and litigation consulting in the Midwest."

Rod Crawford commented: "For over 20 years, we have demonstrated our commitment to provide exceptional service by helping resolve complex business problems efficiently and effectively. Joining B. Riley offers our team and clients access to a broader suite of financial services to expand on the world-class service that our clients have come to expect."

Bob Winiarski added: "B. Riley has had a strong track record serving as a trusted resource to corporate leaders and law firms on a range of critical business matters. We look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success."

The addition of Crawford & Winiarski is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by B. Riley to expand its financial consulting division. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2002, Crawford & Winiarski is a public accounting and financial consulting firm specializing in providing accounting, financial and economic consulting, and damages analysis services in connection with commercial disputes, financial fraud investigations, business valuations, and corporate insolvencies. Crawford & Winiarski also provides consulting services in connection with data management, transactional database analysis projects and the analysis of representations and warranties insurance claims. For more information, visit www.candwfinancial.com.

B. Riley Advisory Services is a leading provider of specialty business advisory services that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. B. Riley offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. For more information, visit www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. We leverage cross-disciplinary expertise and resources of our affiliated subsidiaries to provide end-to-end, collaborative financial services spanning investment banking, brokerage, wealth and investment management, business advisory, valuation, and asset disposition services. On a principal basis, B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders. Certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. Founded in 1997, B. Riley is headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 2,000 affiliated personnel. Learn more at www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

