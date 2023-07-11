Fast Growing Brand Botanic Pretti5 Shakes Up US Beauty Market Fusing the Latest Skincare Science with Traditional Chinese Medicine

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong beauty brand Botanic Pretti5 is today launching its latest Traditional Chinese medicine based beauty product, Botanic Pretti5, in the United States of America. Born from an ambition to create clean products inspired by nature and suitable for sensitive skin, Botanic Pretti5 harnesses the power of Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) while unleashing it via cutting-edge Western technologies.

The result of this fusion is the development of Botanic Pretti5, a modern skincare solution designed to combat stressed and sensitive skin, pollution, and premature aging.

It all started with an observation

Despite experimenting with numerous skincare products over the years, Dorothy Chau, the founder of Botanic Pretti5, was unable to find a line that catered to her specific needs. Moreover, her friends also complained about various skin issues from eczema caused by the changing of seasons and pollution, to dry and sensitive skin caused by irritating chemicals in skincare products, as well as breakouts caused by stress.

To address these problems, Chau decided to create a range of simple yet effective hypoallergenic products using plant-based ingredients that would make complex skincare routines simple and easy.

Traditional Chinese medicine infused healthy natural glow

Furthermore, Chau consulted a Chinese Medicine practitioner, who suggested several ingredients that were commonly prescribed for the skin, including snow mushroom and goldflower root extracts which were known for their beneficial effects on the skin dating back to the Tang and Song dynasties.

Snow mushroom, a vegan alternative to hyaluronic acid, is a potent moisturizer that can hold up to a thousand times its weight in water, enhancing skin elasticity and reducing inflammation.

Goldflower root extract, also known as huang qin, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties and is used in Chinese medicine to prevent aging caused by pollution and free radicals, keeping the skin firm, smooth, and youthful.

Botanic Pretti5 founder Dorothy Chau added "With Botanic Pretti5, we really wanted to bring the 5 elements of TCM – wood, fire, earth, metal and water - to life through our product in a way that's natural and relatable. Our goal is not to be another skincare product or brand, but to bring the proven success of TCM-based products to our consumers around the world."

Harnessing the power of the East and West

Botanic Pretti5's formulas, engineered in Japan, meet the highest cosmetic standards by blending natural and scientific elements as well as ancient and modern ingredients. These formulas are free of alcohol, parabens, SLS, and artificial fragrances.

With the fusion of Chinese medicine herbal ingredients and powerful Western scientific ingredients such as low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and plant-based squalane, the products penetrate the skin's deeper layers, leaving it supple and moisturized from within.

The formula has been thoughtfully designed to strengthen the skin's natural protective barrier, defending it against environmental aggressors and giving it a healthy, radiant appearance.

Minimalist skincare routine with great result

The curation of effective products along with premium textures and natural fragrances delivers a spa-worthy experience from the comfort of the boudoir and wins the heart of beauty editors from major international titles, including VOGUE, ELLE, Bazaar, Figaro, and Cosmopolitan.

Since the official launch in 2020 October, reviews from lifestyle-centric and purpose-driven customers are glowing. Botanic Pretti5 is now available in Sephora Hong Kong and Cathay Pacific and has already pocketed 4 major awards:

The Best of the Best Award from Cosmopolitan for Antioxidant Hydrating Toning Essence;

ELLE Beauty Awards 2021 - Empties Award for Advanced Hyaluronic Serum;

ELLE Beauty Awards 2022 - Empties Award for Hydro-Power Brightening Cleanser.

ELLE Beauty Awards 2023 - Empties Award for Hydro-Rescue Repairing Night Mask.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity working with Botanic Pretti5 and witness the brand since launched in Sephora HK and becoming one of our fastest growing brands. Excited to see Botanic Pretti5 shining and we look forward to growing with the brand together," said Cynthia Chan, Category Manager of Sephora Hong Kong.

By fusing the best from the East and the West, from nature and the lab, the Hong Kong homegrown brand is on the mission to restore the most natural glow and inner confidence for the modern women around the globe.

To shop and for more information, visit www.pretti5.com

Interested consumers can also follow Botanic Pretti5 on Instagram at @botanicBotanic Pretti5 and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/botanicpretti5/

For distribution partners, please visit Botanic Pretti5 at Discover Beauty COSMOPROF Las Vegas USA (11 Jul-13 Jul 2023)

