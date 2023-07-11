FMC Launches on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and AT&T U-verse

Network Now Available in 25 Million Households

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced it has launched on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and AT&T U-verse, doubling the distribution of the network and bringing the total subscribers to 25 million homes.

"DIRECTV has been a tremendous partner for us throughout the years, and we are thrilled to bring another network with cherished content to their customers across DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and AT&T U-verse," said Cara Conte, SVP Affiliate Sales of FETV and FMC. "We look forward to entertaining and captivating these viewers with our lineup of curated classic movies the whole family can enjoy."

Within two years of initial launch, FMC is now available in 25 million homes, making it one of the fastest-growing networks in America. The network's premiere movie event, The John Wayne Friday Night Feature, airs every Friday at 8p ET featuring the Duke's best films, including Rio Bravo, El Dorado, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Sands of Iwo Jima.

FMC's lineup is also highlighted by the Sunday Double Feature, Legends of the West, and Primetime Pictures. Featured films for July include The Big Heat (Glenn Ford), The Man from Laramie (James Stewart), From Here to Eternity (Burt Lancaster, Frank Sinatra), All That Heaven Allows (Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson), and many more.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1990's, and is currently available in 25 million homes on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, DISH, FrndlyTV, Philo, altafiber and Freecast. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

