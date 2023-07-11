SLATE FINANCIAL AND [re]start PARTNER TOGETHER TO WIPE OUT OVER $2 MILLION IN CONSUMER DEBT ACROSS AMERICA

SLATE FINANCIAL AND [re]start PARTNER TOGETHER TO WIPE OUT OVER $2 MILLION IN CONSUMER DEBT ACROSS AMERICA

Slate Financial and [re]start have partnered to forgive consumer debt and bring Americans one step closer to financial freedom

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Financial, a financial advocacy company and [re]start, a career development platform, announced today that they will be forgiving $2 million in consumer debt for people across America. Both companies aim to inspire and empower individuals to take control of their finances and career paths with one goal: transforming people's lives through financial freedom. To make this goal a reality, the companies engaged in a strategic partnership with ForgiveCo, a renowned public benefit corporation specializing in debt forgiveness. Together, they will leverage their expertise and resources to facilitate $2 million in debt forgiveness, ensuring that individuals can embark on a path towards a brighter financial future.

Slate Financial and [re]start have formed a collaborative partnership that offers a distinctive and innovative approach for companies to unite and positively impact people's lives.

The ongoing debt crisis is causing significant difficulties for Americans, with a staggering $17 trillion debt burden. Unfortunately, many people are struggling to meet their necessary financial obligations, including medical bills, credit card debts, utility bills, home loans, and other expenses.

This current debt crisis has motivated both companies to demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and community impact. In addition to this initiative forgiving thousands of people from past due debts, individuals will also be given complimentary access to [re]start's career development platform and free financial resources from Slate Financial Solutions.

"At [re]start, our goal is to empower people to find meaningful employment opportunities and land a job you love. A collaborative partnership with Slate Financial is a natural fit, as they share our commitment to give back and make a difference in other people's lives," said Chad Silverstein, CEO of [re]start. "Our partnership with Slate Financial is validation of how collaboration and a shared vision can do more than we can ever do by ourselves. Together, we are helping people break free from debt while empowering them professionally so they can thrive financially."

Slate Financial and [re]start will forgive the debt for thousands of unsuspecting people in California, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Florida. To learn more about this partnership, please visit slatefinancialsolutions.com/impact/ and visit both companies online at joinrestart.com and slatefinancialsolutions.com.

About Slate Financial:

Slate Financial is a financial advocacy company whose mission is to build a vehicle for financial freedom and protect consumers struggling to pay their bills. Slate Financial helps consumers navigate the current financial literacy crisis within the US and offer services to empower individuals through personal finance and financial hardship. Slate provides its services through engagement and offers tangible benefits through its network of services, including Credit Builder, Career Development, Discount Perks, and a Legal Access Plan. To learn more about Slate Financial, visit them online at slatefinancialsolutions.com.

About [re]start:

[re]start is a career development platform that helps people find meaningful employment opportunities. Live Career Advisors provide personalized job recommendations and can even assist with job applications in real time. To learn more, visit joinrestart.com.

About ForgiveCo:

ForgiveCo is a public benefit corporation (PBC) that aims to help brands do good by forgiving the debt of necessity for individuals in hardship. As a PBC, ForgiveCo has a responsibility to generate social and public good while operating responsibly and sustainably. ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwill.™" They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people to activate community and hope in individuals. Those holding debt cannot apply for forgiveness, nor does ForgiveCo take donations; the best way to support additional debt forgiveness is to support their brand partners. To learn more about ForgiveCo, please visit forgiveco.com.

Media Contact:

Kai Gray

Kai.Gray@ForgiveCo.com

View original content:

SOURCE ForgiveCo