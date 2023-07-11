UES Expands Geotechnical Expertise in the Southeast with Acquisition of GEO Solutions

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Huntsville, AL-based Firm



ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired GEO Solutions, a full-service geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and materials testing company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Founded in 2003 by Brian Cook and William Kennard, P.E., the GEO Solutions team has successfully completed thousands of projects throughout the southeast in both the private and public sectors. GEO Solution's laboratory is certified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ALDOT and AASHTO. Noteworthy GEO Solutions projects include the Bridge Street Town Center, Town Madison, Clift Farm, Village of Providence, United Launch Alliance, The Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering, and the SR255/Blake Bottom Road Interchange.

GEO Solutions joins Contour Engineering, GEOServices, Dan Brown and Associates, and Carmichael Engineering in the Southeast Region of UES, led by David Hesterlee, P.E., President of the Southeast Region. GEO Solutions' leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business. "GEO Solutions further expands the capabilities of our region, and we are excited with the experience and people that GEO Solutions brings to our Southeast team," said David Hesterlee, P.E.

"We're proud to announce the expansion of our presence and technical expertise in the Southeast," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "GEO Solutions and UES both have built unique cultures that our team members are proud to be a part of, where we can work on exciting projects and ultimately improve the infrastructure and the communities where we live and work. GEO Solutions has a reputation for excellence, dedication, and expertise that aligns well with our culture and vision."

"We are very excited by this partnership," said William Kennard, P.E., Partner and Chief Engineer of GEO Solutions. "GEO Solutions can continue to stand out from other consulting firms in the area with access to more personnel, more equipment, and more capabilities. Working in UES and UES' Southeast Region allows GEO Solutions to continue performing at the highest levels, meeting our clients' needs and objectives."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country.

Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Riner Engineering, and now GEO Solutions which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About GEO Solutions

GEO Solutions is a full-service geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting and materials testing company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Founded in 2003 by Brian Cook and William Kennard, P.E., the GEO Solutions team has been involved in thousands of projects throughout the southeast. Project work has included airports, bridges, commercial and municipal developments, multi-story structures, highways and roadways, hospital and medical facilities, light and heavy industrial projects, residential developments, water storage tanks, lakes and reservoirs, water and wastewater plants and other public and private works. GEO Solution's laboratory is certified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ALDOT and AASHTO.

About UES



UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,500 professionals across more than 85 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media .

