VAB's Sean Cunningham Named Among Crain's New York Business' 2023 'Notable Leaders in Advertising, Marketing & PR'

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) is pleased to announce that Sean Cunningham, President & CEO, has been selected for inclusion in Crain's 2023 New York Business' Notable Leaders in Advertising, Marketing & PR , an honor that recognizes the top leaders in advertising, marketing, and public relations in the New York metro area.

The honor is in recognition of Sean's industry contributions over the past 18 months, which include:

VAB Measurement Innovation Task Force . Launching and leading the

nearly 30 billion uncounted ad impressions , Totaling $350 million worth of ads, this included 7M Black impressions and 5.5M Hispanic impressions uncounted. Uncovering, Totalingworth of ads, this includedBlack impressions andHispanic impressions uncounted.

Serving as a key player in the ANA Cross-Media Measurement initiative.

Under his leadership, VAB has paved the way to an unprecedented industry shift on the front of measurement and currency—away from the old guard and toward a new era defined by unmatched competition, innovation and collaboration among measurement providers and publishers.

"In my twenty years in my role at VAB, the past two years have been among the most exciting and inspiring. It is gratifying to see all the competition, innovation and collaboration play out within an industry that continues evolving, advancing and transforming," said Cunningham. "We have the opportunity to better draw the bold line for marketers between premium video's sticky hold on their coveted customer groups and achieving that advertiser's full range of sales and brand outcomes; and I believe vigilant commitment to high transparency standards is the way to get all the way there."

Based in Westchester, Sean and his wife Jessica are parents to three children. The entire family is involved with both theater and ice hockey, particularly girls' amateur ice hockey and the American Special Hockey Association where Sean is highly involved in coaching.

ABOUT VAB



The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

