WernerCo Named to Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

WernerCo Recognized For Innovation In Product Development, Jobsite Safety Initiatives and Workplace Culture; Leading Manufacturer Recognized Among Notable Brands including Adobe, Canva and Siemens

ITASCA, Ill., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WernerCo, an international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, jobsite storage and commercial vehicle storage, today announces the company has been named to the distinguished list of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. WernerCo was recognized for long-term innovation across product development, investment in comprehensive safety training initiatives for its customers and end users, and an empowered workplace culture that distinguishes the company from others. WernerCo joins an impressive list of companies from around the globe that have been recognized to empower employees to deliver innovation at all levels.

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the Fast Company 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including technology, consumer packaged goods, financial, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors reviewed and scored nearly 1,000 submissions to identity the leading 100 companies.

"We are honored to be a part of the Fast Company Innovators List," said Brian Kagen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at WernerCo. We've focused on educating and empowering our employees by creating, designing and launching innovative products for our end users who trust us with their safety and security. With a focus on improvements within the construction and trades industry, we believe it's more critical than ever to equip individuals from 30 feet to 30 stories and will continue to invest in our people, research and process to deliver industry first product innovations."

Innovation At the Core

WernerCo's long history of industry-leading product innovation includes a complete line of professional-grade products. The product portfolio demonstrates a rich heritage of design and manufacturing innovation, and the company's pursuit of game-changing innovation is driven by the commitment to protect users and their equipment investment. By leveraging global efficiency, unmatched talent and unique new product development approaches, WernerCo is able to introduce first-to-market jobsite solutions across the globe, and across the company's portfolio of category-leading brands.

For more information about WernerCo's innovation milestones and practices, please visit https://www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com/innovation. To see the complete list of Fast Company winners, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com/.

