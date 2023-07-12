Achieve wins Tempe Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Diversity Impact Award

Achieve is recognized for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, received the Tempe Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Diversity Impact Award. The award celebrates "exemplary leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the company with clear, positive impacts in areas as a result of these efforts," and was presented on June 30 at the Tempe Chamber's 2023 Diversity in Leadership Conference. Other finalists for the award included Deloitte, Farmers Insurance and Kubra.

Achieve Logo (PRNewswire)

Achieve has made a significant commitment to create a diverse workforce where all teammates are seen, heard and empowered. ‌Its six employee resource groups (ERG) support Achieve teammates from the African American/Black; Military Veterans; LGBTQ+; Hispanic/Latinx; Asian American/Pacific Islander; and Women's Leadership communities. More than half of Achieve teammates participate in ERG activities. In addition, Achieve has expanded the focus on diversity and inclusion to recruitment and retention efforts by:

Ensuring a diverse panel of candidates is brought for open positions

Expanding recruiting to new communities through hybrid and fully remote employment options

Collaborate with recruiting vendor partners with stronger diversity reach

Providing career growth and development opportunities through a defined pathing process for diverse talent

"Achieve was built to help people from all walks of life get a better handle on their finances and stay on a path to a better financial future," said Achieve Executive Vice President for Human Resources Linda Luman. "It's important that, as a company, we resemble the diverse customers we serve. We invest significant thought, time and resources into building a diverse workforce where everyone feels a sense of belonging. We're grateful that the Tempe Chamber of Commerce recognized our efforts."

Achieve is often recognized as an employer of choice in Phoenix and other cities in which it operates. In February, the company was recognized in five categories of the Built In Best Places to Work Awards. In January, it was named to Az Business Magazine's AZ Big 100 List. For the past two years, the Phoenix Business Journal ranked Achieve No. 1 on its Best Places to Work list in the extra-large company category, as well as one of the 2022 Healthiest Employers for its programs that motivate employee wellness through a strong emphasis on mental and physical health.

To learn more information about career opportunities at Achieve, visit: careers.achieve.com

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home equity loans and help with debt. In addition, Achieve also provides financial tips and education, including a free specialized mobile app, MoLO (Money Left Over). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts

Erica Bigley

Vice President, Corporate Communications

ebigley@achieve.com

415-710-9006

Austin Kilgore

Director, Corporate Communications

akilgore@achieve.com

214-908-5097

