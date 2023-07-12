Hormel Foods Appoints Lisa Selk Senior Vice President of Brand Fuel

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Selk as senior vice president of Brand Fuel, the company's center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation for its portfolio of more than 30 leading brands. Selk replaces Scott Aakre, who was recently named group vice president and chief marketing officer for the Hormel Foods Retail business.

In this role, Selk will oversee the Brand Fuel center of excellence, which is the company's hub for innovation, consumer and shopper insights, brand diagnostics and technology. The center also houses the Digital Experience Group, the e-commerce and digital content team that supports the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

"Lisa has strong experience delivering growth to many of our iconic brands and has been deeply involved in our insights and innovation efforts throughout her more than 25-year career at Hormel Foods," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "I am confident that Lisa will continue to be a great brand-builder and innovator in this new role."

"The Brand Fuel center of excellence is a critical function for the Retail business, supporting insights-led innovation and growth of our iconic and leading brands, and Lisa is the ideal person to lead this area," said Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Retail for Hormel Foods. "I look forward to Lisa's leadership of this dynamic team and the impact that Brand Fuel will continue to make on our brands and ultimately our company."

Most recently, Selk served as vice president of Retail marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins for Hormel Foods. In this role, she was responsible for the strategic marketing efforts for many of the company's leading brands, including SPAM®, Skippy® peanut butter, Justin's® nut butters and many more.

Selk began her career with Hormel Foods in 1998 as a food scientist in the research and development area and has since held brand management and innovation leadership roles in multiple divisions. She served as the marketing director over a portfolio of well-known Hormel Foods brands in the Grocery Products division before assuming leadership of the company's former CytoSport business in 2017. Selk was named director of Hormel Health Labs and Century Foods International in 2019. She was promoted to vice president of marketing for Meat Products in 2020 and assumed her current role in 2022.

A graduate of North Dakota State University, Selk received a bachelor's degree in food science and a master's degree in cereal science, followed by a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas. She has completed the Kellogg Executive Development Program at Northwestern University and earned a certificate from the Harvard Business School Executive Agribusiness Seminar.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.



