REI commits to putting everyone in America within 5 minutes of outdoor space

Over 100 million people in the U.S. lack access to outdoor space close to home. "We believe everyone should have access to outdoor space wherever they live," REI CEO says.

SEATTLE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op today launched a multiyear, nationwide initiative to ensure every American has immediate access to outdoor spaces. Outside in 5 is a community-led initiative that supports local projects and national legislation in pursuit of REI's goal of getting 100 million people outside in five minutes or less, no matter where they live. The co-op will also be putting $5 from every co-op membership towards the REI Cooperative Action Fund, which supports organizations and projects that will help everyone get Outside in 5.

Data from the Trust for Public Land show the U.S. is rich in enthusiasm for the outdoors, but poor in access and infrastructure—especially for those communities that have been historically and systemically disenfranchised. Over a third of people living in America do not have a public park or space to recreate within a 10-minute walk from home.

"This problem did not just happen," said Eric Artz, chief executive officer, REI. "It is the result of centuries of planning decisions that oftentimes served to further isolate and marginalize underrepresented communities. At REI, we believe everyone should have access to outdoor space wherever they live. That's why we're making a long-term commitment to get 100 million people outside in five minutes or less."

The co-op is launching this initiative on July 12th in Anacostia Park in Washington, D.C. The Anacostia neighborhood is a historically Black community and home to this neighborhood national park. Despite its namesake park, the community has limited access to green space.

This community is emblematic of many others in the country, which have suffered from a systemic loss of access to the outdoors. That's not an accident. It's by design.

Anacostia has been impacted by racial and economic inequities—from the establishment of racially segregated recreation areas to the sewage infrastructure that polluted the Anacostia River to the construction of Interstate 295, which cut neighborhoods off from the park that was once accessible to them.

In Anacostia, as will be true everywhere REI introduces Outside in 5, the work is community-led to address its specific needs. Friends of Anacostia Park, with the support of REI and the REI Cooperative Action Fund, is working to reconnect the historically Black community of Anacostia to the national park in their own backyard.

"The legacy of inequitable development hangs over Anacostia Park—with thousands of residents still struggling to access the national park in their backyard," said Richard Trent, executive director, Friends of Anacostia Park. "But coalitions like ours—that unite engaged citizens, civic-minded corporations and accountable administrators—contain the know-how and wherewithal needed to undo that toxic legacy and expand access to green space to the communities that need it most."

The co-op will join the Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory, author and policy advocate Heather McGhee, and other community leaders in Anacostia Park on the morning of July 12th to unveil a national playbook for Outside in 5. The launch culminates with the Late Skate Summer Event Series, a fair and festival in support of the "rooted at Anacostia Park" program.

Whether you live in a neighborhood with limited access to parks and trails, one without adequate public transit to those places, or even a place with ample—but inequitable—access, there are challenges to recreating outside that every one of us can help address. In the years ahead, REI will bring this work to more communities across the country as part of our broader efforts to inspire actions on climate change and equitable access to the outdoors.

Later this fall, the REI Cooperative Action Fund will announce more than 250 new local nonprofits that will help advance REI's vision of Outside in 5. While every organization is unique, each:

Shares the goal of creating a more equitable outdoors

Centers the unique needs of their community

Will benefit from the strength of REI's nationwide community of employees, members and customers to support and amplify these impactful and inspiring organizations

REI is also tapping the power of its 23-million-member community by asking everyone to join the Cooperative Action Network and help pass the Outdoors for All Act, which would help close the nature gap by securing funding for green spaces in underserved communities so everyone can enjoy time outside.

"We do our best work when we do it together," said Artz. "I'm excited to partner with our employees, members, communities, advocacy groups and governmental organizations across the country in pursuit of this goal. Together, we can remove barriers to a life outside for all."

For more information, or to find out how you can join this effort, visit rei.com/outsidein5.

