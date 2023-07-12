Vendasta releases 2023 Agency Insights Report

Report provides an essential snapshot of the agency world

SASKATOON, SK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta announced the release of its inaugural Agency Insights Report, which analyzes responses from over 400 agencies across North America to provide a comprehensive view of marketing companies operating in the digital space.

The report reveals an agency landscape in its 'middle age,' with a majority being operational between two to 10 years, outpacing both startups (<2 years) and established firms (11+ years). Despite this, nearly half of agencies reported an annual income below $1 million, suggesting ample opportunities for revenue growth and expansion.

Agencies making over $1 million annually invest more heavily in AI

Scaling beyond the million-dollar revenue mark seems linked, in part, to AI investment. A mere 6% of agencies earning between $1 to $3 million annually have yet to incorporate AI. The remaining 94% have embraced AI or already consider it a central part of their business strategy. Vendasta has recently incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) solutions into its platform to help agencies operate more efficiently and scale profitability.

"It's been exciting to see so many companies using Vendasta's AI enabled systems to streamline and hit new targets in 2023," said Jeff Tomlin, Vendasta's Chief Marketing Officer. "As companies like ours improve the depth and range of the technology solutions that are available to marketers and agencies of all sizes, I think you'll see AI adoption continue to increase. Businesses want an all-in-one solution that integrates these tools together."

The report also finds that agency sales leaders plan to invest heavily in sales enablement tools and CRM software and integrations in 2023 and beyond. Ready to meet this demand, Vendasta acquired Yesware last year, a Boston-based company offering a robust toolset for sales teams. This acquisition merges sales enablement technology with Vendasta's comprehensive platform, enabling agencies to drive faster, more effective results.

A full copy of the report can be found here .

About Vendasta

Vendasta's core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta's technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Vendasta's platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up is free to explore at www.vendasta.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vendasta Technologies Inc.