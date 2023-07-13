Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Benchmark Commercial Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Carlsbad, California-based Benchmark Commercial Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Benchmark is a retail insurance agency offering commercial and personal risk management and insurance solutions to business owners in San Diego and the surrounding area for the past 25 years. Robert Cohen and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Benchmark is a well-regarded, client-focused agency that enhances our growth opportunities in Southern California," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Robert and his associates to our growing, global team."

