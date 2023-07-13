ATRenew to Attend Investor Conferences in August and September 2023

SHANGHAI, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that the Company will attend the following conferences in August and September 2023:

Citi Asia TMT Corporate Day 2023 in Hong Kong from August 29 – 30, 2023.

Goldman Sachs China+ Conference 2023 in Hong Kong from September 12 – 13, 2023.

ATRenew's management will attend in-person and host one-on-one or group meetings for interested investors and analysts. There will be a presentation on the Company's recent financial and business highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session during the meetings. For conference registration, please contact the representative or conference organizer for the relevant institution above.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

ATRenew Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@atrenew.com

In the United States:

ICR LLC.

Email: atrenew@icrinc.com

Tel: +1-212-537-0461

View original content:

SOURCE ATRenew Inc.