Color Star Technology and Three Angles Production Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase Cooperation in the Southeast Asian Live Events Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse"), and Three Angles Production ("Three Angles") have entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with plans to increase development efforts within the live events industry around the world and specifically in Southeast Asia, which is planned to become one of the key areas for Color Star's business development.

Three Angles is an international media and entertainment company with offices in Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Korea. It has an experienced production team and access to an impressive network of top international celebrities. The company has been involved in the production of shows for Britney Spears, Chungha, THE BOYZ, amongst others. Three Angles has a wide range of performance resources specifically in Singapore and Malaysia. The partnership which is planned to be set forth in a definitive agreement aims to improve Color Star's live performance business in Southeast Asia. This year has seen Color Star quickly developing its live events segment, laying out a planned events production matrix, entering into new strategic partnerships, continuously signing top talents and events, and presenting exciting entertainment projects in response to the changing market environment.

Recently, the world has witnessed the resurgence of live performances, with large international events and performances taking place one after another. Color Star has been actively working on organizing music festivals, music concerts and sporting events. It is currently involved in many collaborations and partnerships in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In order to maximize the quality of the events, increase ticket revenue and improve all kinds of commercial cooperation, Color Star has set up an international team to prepare and carry out these live events. Meanwhile, Color Star also plans to make use of its artificial intelligence technology and metaverse software application by introducing online functionalities such as electronic ticket vending, online live streaming, online variety shows, and other digital content.

The Company believes that the recovery of the performance industry has most directly driven ticket revenue and commercial sponsorship revenue. Furthermore, e-commerce has to be properly integrated to efficiently maximize profits in the current digital age.

