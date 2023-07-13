ESGFIRE: Replenish Nutrients (Earthrenew) secures $7 million grant and clears path to $40 million in revenues. ESGFIRE sets target price of $0.35 cents

Company: Replenish Nutrients (formerly known as Earthrenew)

Listings: CSE Canada , Frankfurt and US OTC

Tickers: ERTH / VVIVF / WIMN

Market cap at time of publication: $14.9 MCAD

Stock price at time of publication: $0.105 CAD

ESGFIRE Target price: 0.35 CAD

Business: Regenerative agriculture

Website: https://replenishnutrients.com/

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our largest portfolio holding ,Replenish Nutrients (Formerly known as Earthrenew), yesterday (12/7) reported that they have secured $7 million in non dilutive grant financing from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). The funds will provide the company with the equity required to fund their ready to build regenerative fertilizer manufacturing facility "Debolt" which has already secured all necessary environmental approvals. The remaining funds required for the facility have been secured through a loan term sheet.

Once ready the Debolt facility will have a capacity up to 50,000 metric tons equaling annual revenues of $20-25 million (ESGFIRE projection using a price of $400 / ton). Combined with already existing facilities, Replenish Nutrients will be able to target a combined revenue of $40-50 million annually (ESGFIRE calculation using a price of $400 / ton).

Our opinion is that the news of the $7 million in grant is a true gamechanger for the company as most doubts regarding the company's short term need to raise money through equity should be gone for the moment. Thus, further dilutive financing is no longer a short-term concern. Our opinion is also that the grant shows validation for the company's technology.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the company recently have reported progress on licensing revenue discussions alongside a stunning product superiority of 61 % higher return on investment (compared to grower standard products).

Our current fair share price of the company after today's news is $ 50 million CAD or 35 cents per share and is based on a projected future sales multiple of X 1,25. Our opinion is that the company deserves to trade at a premium compared to the much larger industry peer Yara International (valued at 0,54 X sales for 2024). We base our premium sales valuation on the news reported by the company that they have a proven superiority in their regenerative fertilizer product and that they also have a massive licensing revenue potential (not included in the $40 million in our future projected sales). The licensing revenue will likely provide very high margin revenues. Our opinion is also that the company soon will be able to charge a premium for their products which will increase potential future sales beyond $40 million annually.

About ESGFIRE



ESGFIRE is an investment company and research firm that focuses on ESG companies with either an environmentally friendly service or product. ESGFIRE has a performance record of over 1000 % returns since 2018.



Contact details

Website: www.esgfire.com

Group CEO: Filip Erhardt

Email: Filip@esgfire.com

Telephone:+46701609605

Legal Disclaimer

This post is based upon reliable sources, namely regulated press releases from the company, as referred to above. Nevertheless, this post may contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors, or other non-factual information. If that is the case, this is continuously stated above. Furthermore, any projections, forecasts, or similar are explicitly stated as such. These projections, forecasts, or similar have been conducted based on EV/SALES multiple calculations.

The author holds shares and/or other securities of these companies and the relevant

companies may or may not have paid the author for content posted on this website. This

may impact the content on the website. Because of the above, ESG Fire urges the visitors to always analyze all the posts critically in an objective manner, e.g., concerning the reliability of the relevant source and of what constitutes the authors' personal interpretations. The visitor is hereby reminded that the post does, as set forth in the Post, contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors. This post was written by Filip Erhardt, at ESGFIRE , published at July 13th 2023.

Investing in stocks is combined with certain risks and it is possible to lose your entire investment. Our posts are made for Educational purposes only and are not to be interpreted as tips , financial advice or recommendations of any kind to either buy or sell any stocks.

View original content:

SOURCE ESGFIRE