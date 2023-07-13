FundThrough Names Deepesh Jain as Chief Financial Officer to Power Continued Growth

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundThrough has named Deepesh Jain as its first-ever Chief Financial Officer. Deepesh has an extensive track record of managing financial operations and capital markets functions as well as scaling start-ups, making him instrumental in continuing FundThrough's strong growth. The company has grown 281 percent in the past three years, also reported by the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 .

FundThrough has reached the size and sophistication to hire its first C-level finance executive to continue its growth.

In addition to advising on financial decisions and analyzing their effect on FundThrough's performance, Deepesh will lead the company's capital markets function while also building out the corporate development team to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. This will notably include partnering with B2B marketplaces, apps, and ecosystems to embed FundThrough's tech-powered invoice funding solution so that small businesses can get funded within their platforms.

"FundThrough has reached the size, scale, and sophistication to hire our first C-level finance executive to have a strong voice at the leadership table," said Steven Uster, FundThrough CEO and Co-Founder. "Deepesh is a strong cultural fit, and we're looking forward to seeing him leverage his expertise to continue FundThrough's growth, especially as we expand our footprint in embedded finance."

Deepesh's wealth of experience includes his time at Kabbage, where he led their funding diversification as well as enabled growth as Head of Capital Markets and Treasury. He then became the CFO and COO at Lili, where he had a primary role in developing a new credit product offering, streamlining financial operations, strengthening the compliance environment, and delivering cost savings by negotiating key contracts and effectively managing the budgeting process.

"FundThrough has a meaningful mission of helping small B2B businesses thrive by getting their invoices paid in days," said Deepesh. "With the significant opportunities ahead of us, I'm looking forward to working with Steven and the rest of the team to unlock growth for us and for our small business clients."

FundThrough is a leading fintech company accelerating cash flow and enabling growth for small and medium businesses that sell to large customers and wait to get paid. Based in Toronto and operating across North America, FundThrough's AI-powered invoice funding platform gives B2B businesses fast, customized funding offers to get their invoices paid in a few days – rather than a few months – and get quick access to cash they've already earned. For more information, go to www.fundthrough.com.

