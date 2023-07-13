MEI Acquires Pro-Pac International

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading national provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating and export packing services, announced that it has acquired Pro-Pac International Inc. ("Pro-Pac") and J&J Machinery Transport, Inc. ("J&J"), both based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For over 25 years, Pro-Pac International has served as one of North and South Carolina's premier specialty rigging, transportation and export crating suppliers. Pro-Pac is a preferred provider for leading companies in the machine manufacturing, aerospace, medical, and other industries in the Southeast region.

J&J Machinery Transport, Pro-Pac's sister company, has over 30 years of experience providing customers with heavy haul equipment transport, step deck and flatbed delivery, plus nationwide, long haul and oversize load trucking services. J&J's unique partnership with Pro-Pac has enabled the collective businesses to serve as a comprehensive service provider for all their customers' heavy equipment handling, storage and installation needs.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, CEO of MEI: "We are proud to welcome Pro-Pac and J&J to the MEI family. Their breadth of service offerings, depth of industry knowledge and outstanding regional reputation are a perfect strategic fit for MEI. We are excited to have the great teams at Pro-Pac and J&J onboard and look forward to expanding our presence in the Carolinas and beyond."

Jim Jones, the previous Co-Owner and President of Pro-Pac International and J&J Machinery Transport, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of both companies under MEI's ownership.

"I am excited to have found like-minded partners in MEI and look forward to beginning a new chapter of growth for both companies," said Jones.

Anderson LeNeave & Co. served as sell-side advisor to Pro-Pac International and J&J Machinery Transport.

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,000 employees in 17 operating locations across 13 states — Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

