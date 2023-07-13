Xello Launches Pre-Inquiry Marketing Platform for Higher Education

With Xello for Higher Education, Colleges Can Create Authentic Connections Earlier and Engage Prospective Students in Their Community

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, has announced Xello for Higher Education , the only pre-inquiry marketing platform that enables colleges to connect with prospective students early through peer-to-peer and community-based conversations.

Xello for Higher Education addresses colleges and universities' need to build thriving communities of prospective students and counter an ongoing drop in undergraduate enrollment. Colleges receive data and reports that help them identify prospective students who will be the best fit for their institution, as well as identify future offerings that align with market needs and student interests.

For students, the state-of-the-art, secure platform provides a straightforward connection with the college process through low-friction access to admissions, financial aid, residential life, and student ambassadors, at colleges of their choice. The platform also helps them understand what makes each institution unique.

"Xello recognizes that the higher education process is changing, and colleges need equitable access to tools to win the hearts and minds of their best-fit students before an inquiry is made," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. "Colleges can no longer simply advertise and expect to see spikes in enrollment. Finding ways for students to experience a sense of community early helps colleges stand out from the crowd and forge genuine connections."

Because more than 1 million students are already exploring college and career options on the award-winning Xello platform, it's a natural place for colleges to have a presence and start to engage with students as early as ninth grade.

"By partnering with Xello for Higher Education, colleges can create a strong foundation for long-term enrollment success by building a unique community with prospective students," said Alan Liebrecht, Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Communications at Texas Wesleyan University, and a member of Xello's Higher Education Council.

"At Texas Wesleyan University, our students come from diverse backgrounds and socioeconomic groups, and more than half are first generation students, so we see this as another opportunity to support and guide students as they go through the post-secondary process," Liebrecht added.

Colleges and universities interested in signing up for Xello for Higher Education can register for the platform's waitlist here .

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

