DC's Summer Super Hero Film Being Released as a Multimedia Living Movie Experience from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Eluvio

Includes Collectible Key Art, 4K UHD Feature Film and Special Features, Dynamic Themed Menu Interfaces, Discoverable AR Collectibles and Easter Eggs, and more!

BURBANK, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, in partnership with content blockchain pioneer Eluvio, announced today the next installment of the WB Movieverse with the newest DC superhero film The Flash Web3 Movie Experience, available for preview at https://web3.wb.com and opening for purchase on July 18.

The release of The Flash Web3 Movie Experience is the third WB Movieverse release following the Superman Web3 Movie Experience and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience is a multimedia NFT allowing fans to own and to engage with the 2023 DC superhero film in an exciting way. Through dynamic menu options based on locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, collect key art, discover digital easter eggs, uncover hidden AR collectibles, as well as sell the experience in a community marketplace beginning on August 1, 2023.

"This is a chance for DC fans to own a piece of motion picture history," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "The Flash Web3 Movie Experience marks the first time a major studio motion picture is being released as a Web3 film in the same availability window as conventional digital purchase options. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, it represents a new kind of immersive digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric. We are honored to help movie fans easily watch, collect, and sell their Web3 Movie Experiences as part of the WB Movieverse. We're also particularly excited to share that Warner Bros. is the exclusive launch partner for availability of the Eluvio Media Wallet on Apple's tvOS, enabling WB Movieverse customers to watch their Web3 films on Apple TV."

In this immersive Web3 experience, fans will find themselves on an exhilarating adventure with The Flash as he tries to save the future. Fans will dive into the world of The Flash movie, alongside multiverse heroes like Michael Keaton's Batman and discovering new characters including Supergirl. In this interactive journey, participants will be helping The Flash navigate through the mysterious "Chronobowl," a gateway into four dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry's apartment, Barry's childhood room, the Batcave, and the Batwing cockpit.) Fans can uncover hidden clues and along the way they'll unlock exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage. Every purchase comes with a randomly selected key art featuring beloved characters with varying levels of rarity.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will be offered in Mystery and Premium editions:

Mystery edition ($35 – Mystery bag with 16 possible combinations. Quantity of 10,000)

Includes one of four key arts (Prime Barry, Young Barry, Batman, or Supergirl) with various levels of rarity revealed after purchase, one of four explorable dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry's apartment, Barry's Childhood room, the Batcave, or the Batwing cockpit) revealed after purchase, The Flash theatrical film, and special features and digital collectibles based on the dynamic menu location.

Premium edition ($100 - Mystery bag with 2 possible combinations. Quantity of 2,000)

Includes one of two motion key arts (featuring The Flash, Supergirl and Batman together, or Dark Flash) with various levels of rarity revealed after purchase, all four explorable dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry's apartment, Barry's Childhood room, the Batcave, and the Batwing cockpit), The Flash theatrical film, special features based on each dynamic menu location, all digital collectibles, and exclusive premium special features.

Early access to both editions of The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will be available to DC Bat Cowl NFT holders, DC3 holders, The Lord of the Rings Web3 Movie Experience holders and Superman Web3 Movie Experience holders for an exclusive 12-hour window starting at 12:01AM ET on July 18.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will include a free voucher code for a DC3 Super Power Pack: Series Dawn of DC from the DC NFT Marketplace. Each Super Power Pack contains 3 unique comics selected at random from 5 possible titles with rarities from Common to Legendary. These packs are time-gated, open edition drops, limited to one per account. Redeem by August 8, 9:59 AM ET.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will drop to the public at 12:01PM ET on July 18, exclusively at https://web3.wb.com and will be available for purchase by credit card or crypto currency.

To participate in this novel experience, fans create a secure, easy-to-use Eluvio Media Wallet that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and purchase content via credit cards or crypto wallets. In addition, Warner Bros. is the exclusive launch partner for availability of the Eluvio Media Wallet on Apple's tvOS, enabling WB Movieverse customers to watch their Web3 films on Apple TV.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience is powered by Eluvio, pioneers of Web3 innovation throughout the media and entertainment industry. The Eluvio Content Blockchain provides a high-performance, simple-to-use, and cost-effective Web3 platform built for content. It enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing publishers and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more. Content creators, and their communities, benefit from a significantly more carbon-efficient and high-performance alternative to traditional platforms for content streaming, distribution, and storage, including 4K streaming, ticketing, NFT minting, and trading of premium content. Notably, in this experience, the core digital assets along with derivative NFTs are all on the blockchain, not just the token (NFT) itself. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and fans enjoy blockchain-backed access control and content rights enforcement, scalable attestation of ownership, smart contracts that enable distributed royalties, and content experiences that can even evolve over time.

Eluvio's Content Blockchain also provides a breakthrough in carbon-footprint efficiency in the ways it manages media and uses blockchain technology, and on-chain content ownership. Through a novel compositional and just-in-time protocol, the Eluvio Content Blockchain does not make digital file copies and significantly reduces the network storage and usage requirements as compared to traditional streaming and content distribution systems. It also uses an eco-friendly "proof-of-authority" consensus, which avoids the high energy consumption used in computational "proof-of-work" blockchains.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

About Eluvio, Inc.

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Telstra, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association and recognized with 11 US patents. Follow Eluvio at @EluvioInc or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io.

THE FLASH WEB3 MOVIE EXPERIENCE (PRNewswire)

