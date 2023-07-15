2023 WSOP Main Event Final Table Set; $12,100,000 World Champion To Be Crowned Live On PokerGO® July 16-17

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final table is set for the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event. Nine players remain from the record-setting field of 10,043 entries. Watch the final table live on PokerGO® July 16-17 to see who becomes poker's $12,100,000 world champion.

2023 WSOP Main Event final table players (PRNewswire)

Watch the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event final table live on PokerGO® July 16-17 . Winner receives $12,100,000 .

For full schedule information, visit PokerGO.com/schedule .

The 2023 WSOP Main Event's $12,100,000 top prize represents the largest-ever first-place prize awarded in the event's 54-year history. With a field size of more than 10,000 entries for the first time ever, the WSOP Main Event shattered its previous attendance record of 8,773 entries. That record was from the 2006 WSOP Main Event and stood for 17 years.

The chip leader entering the 2023 WSOP Main Event final table is Adam Walton. He's joined by Steven Jones, Daniel Weinman, Jan-Peter Jachtmann, Juan Maceiras, Ruslan Prydryk, Dean Hutchison, Daniel Holzner, and Toby Lewis. For more information on the final table players, check out their bios . The final nine players are each guaranteed $900,000. The top eight finishers will become poker millionaires, cashing for at least $1,125,000.

For a limited time, poker fans can sign up for an annual PokerGO subscription using the promo code "DREAMWSOP" to receive $30 off the regular annual price ($99.99). Visit PokerGO.com or download PokerGO to your favorite device. PokerGO is available worldwide on Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and any web or mobile browser via PokerGO.com .

Plus, annual PokerGO subscribers on July 17 will be eligible for the PokerGO Annual Subscriber Dream Seat™ Giveaway promotion. One PokerGO annual subscriber will be randomly selected and awarded the opportunity of a lifetime to compete in the 2023 PGT Championship $1,000,000 freeroll. No purchase necessary. Visit PokerGO.com/rules for terms and conditions.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/ . Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Discord .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poker Go