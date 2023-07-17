BIORCHESTRA Wins Grand Prize in 2023 Merck Advance Biotech Grant Program

Recognition of outstanding in-vivo outcomes from a lead RNA program in CNS

Underpinned by proprietary IV-formulated, Brain-targeting Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi) Nanomedicine (BTRiN TM ) platform

BIORCHESTRA to receive in-kind products and services from Merck Group

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DAEJEON, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA, a biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System (CNS), today announced receipt of the grand prize award in the 2023 Merck Advance Biotech Grant Program.

(PRNewsfoto/BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Since 2014, Merck's Advance Biotech Grant program has recognized innovative biotechnology companies worldwide with this award, by further supporting efforts to improve patient outcomes for diseases such as cancer, brain tumors, osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular disorders.

BIORCHESTRA's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Branden Ryu, commented, "We are deeply honored to receive Merck's prestigious grand prize award for 2023 in recognition of the significant in-vivo outcomes achieved from our proprietary IV-formulated, Brain-targeting Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi) Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM) platform. BRTiNTM combines industry-leading and proprietary, IV-formulated RNA chemistries with biological barrier cross and cell targetted delivery of RNA medicine focused on Alzheimer's, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease."

Key results from our lead ASO and siRNA programs (BMD-001) in 2023 include:

Evidence of successful intravenous cell-targeted delivery in non-human primates (NHP) and disease amelioration in an Alzheimer's model; and

Target gene knockdown efficiency in sub-brain regions following intravenous injection.

These promising data are consistent with earlier NHP and rodent study findings that noted broad biodistribution in the brain, coupled with noteworthy neurodegenerative disease target knockdown across multiple measures, driven by a single IV formulation.

About Brain-Targeting Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi) Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM)

BTRiNTM targets an amino acid uptake receptor in the blood-brain barrier shared by neurons, astrocytes, and microglia (optional: thus ensuring both transfer across the BBB and entry into the target cells). In addition to significant functional outcomes in a non-human primate study of Alzheimer's disease, BTRiNTM has been leveraged with siRNA to validate the effective knockdown of a target implicated in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Ongoing company discovery and development research will leverage BTRiNTM for other underserved diseases, such as Glioblastoma multiforme, Lewy body dementia, Spinocerebellar ataxia type three, Frontotemporal dementia, Progressive supranuclear palsy. For more information, visit: www.biorchestra.com

About BMD-001

Under development for efficient and effective IV administration targeting specific micro-RNA associated with neuroinflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, neurodegeneration, and amyloid protein deposition in Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. BMD-001 has successfully demonstrated the suppression of specific microRNA across rodent and primate models, normalizing homeostatic processes, reducing amyloid and tau protein deposition, reducing neuroinflammation, and improving cognitive function.

About BIORCHESTRA

BIORCHESTRA is a leading biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System by leveraging its proprietary Brain Targeting RNAi Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM) platform. These technologies combine targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries to develop first and best-in-class therapeutics. The company has extensive research and development and GMP manufacturing capabilities in Daejeon, South Korea, and a U.S. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. For more information, visit: www.biorchestra.com and follow us on Twitter @biorchestra and LinkedIn.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the company's direction, keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether due to uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us might not occur.

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10020 USA

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.