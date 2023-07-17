DESTEN's Revolutionary Ultra-Fast Charging Battery Technology Powers InMotions' 'Under 4 Minutes Charging' Next Generation Battery Pack.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DESTEN Inc., an advanced lithium-ion battery technology company, and InMotion, a leading developer of electric vehicle (EV) technology for the race track, have announced the launch of a new battery pack that promises to transform the world of electric driving. The revolutionary breakthrough cell technology, developed by DESTEN Inc., features ultra-fast charging capabilities that redefine charging and performance in EVs.

The battery pack charges in 3 minutes and 56 seconds, a new World Record. This was made possible by DESTEN's new battery cell technology. DESTEN's cells are supported by an advanced pack and cooling system designed by InMotion.

The new battery pack is set to be featured in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, where it will demonstrate its charging times and power on the track. The battery pack has been extensively tested on the basis of its ultra-fast charging and discharging under race conditions.

In such endurance race formats 'Electric Refuelling', where a full charge takes the same time as it would to fill a car with gas, plays a critical role in enhancing the competitiveness of an EV versus an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle.

"We are thrilled to present this cutting-edge technology to the world of electric vehicle racing" said InMotion's Head of Partnerships, Mike Brozius. "Our Electric Refuelling battery pack will set a new standard for EV performance and demonstrates the true potential of electric vehicles to the automotive industry."

"Our new ultra-fast charging and discharging cell was developed specially for this racing application, demonstrating our capacity for the customization of our advanced cell platforms to meet the needs of our partners", remarked Bader Al-Rezaihan, CEO and Chairman of DESTEN Inc. "This innovation presents an opportunity for the automotive industry as a whole to reformulate the way we approach EV charging, battery pack configuration, and accelerate mass adoption of EV"

"The integration of DESTEN's advanced cell technologies makes Electric Refuelling in EVs possible." remarked Thomas Gerhard Wilhelm Damitz, Chief Innovation Officer of DESTEN Inc. "we are delighted to support InMotion's ambition to achieve their goal of Electric Refuelling and in bringing a competitive EV to Le Mans."

DESTEN recently earned the Gold Medal in the 2023 Edison Awards' highly competitive EV Battery Enhancement Category on the basis of its Ultra-Fast Charging Cell technology.

For more information on DESTEN Inc. and their advanced lithium-ion battery technology, please visit www.desten.com.

For more information on InMotion and their electric vehicle innovations, please visit https://www.inmotion.tue.nl.

