Kellogg's Better Days® Promise has created Better Days for over 1.8 billion people since 2015

Kellogg's Better Days® Promise has created Better Days for over 1.8 billion people since 2015

Commitment to doing good for people and planet will live on after planned separation into Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a century ago, W.K. Kellogg, the founder of Kellogg Company, started his business with the belief that part of running a good business was doing good for society. Today, that belief lives on with our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise strategy, which has created #BetterDays for more than 1.8 billion people since 2015.

We’re proud to say we’ve created better days for 1.8 billion people since 2015. (PRNewswire)

In 2022, the company evolved its ESG strategy to further focus on the four critical issues on which it can have the biggest impact. By addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, Kellogg's Better Days® Promise aims to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

Between 2015 and the end of 2022, Kellogg is proud to have made significant strides toward achieving its commitments, including:

989+ million people nourished by offering delicious, accessible foods that deliver nutrients of need

252+ million people facing hunger fed through food donations

5+ million kids reached through feeding programs

33% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

40.3% of electricity used in 2022 was from renewable sources

76% of packaging is recyclable at scale (in 2021)

45.7% of all manager roles and above globally filled by women. In addition, Kellogg Europe achieved its goal of having 50% male and female representation in all manager roles and above—three years ahead of schedule.

22.7% of all manager roles and above in the U.S. were filled by underrepresented talent

130,000+ hours volunteered in our communities

1 billion people engaged in advocating for sustainable and equitable access to food

Take a deeper dive into our commitments and progress: https://betterdays.kelloggcompany.com/current-progress

"Kellogg's Better Days® Promise is well entrenched in our business and culture and is central to our company's growth. It demonstrates to our employees, consumers, customers, investors and others that Kellogg cares about the communities in which we live and operate," said Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "The commitment to doing good will carry on as we take the next bold steps in our journey as a company. Whether at Kellanova or WK Kellogg Co, we will continue building on the powerful legacy of Mr. Kellogg and creating a place at the table for everyone."

Kellogg Company plans to separate into two independent companies, a global snacking business to be named Kellanova and a North American cereal business to be named WK Kellogg Co, by the end of 2023. Each of the future companies will report on their respective environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and progress separately.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company