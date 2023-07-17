National Survey Highlights Strong Bipartisan Support for Strengthening Food Security Benefits in Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National survey results released by Save the Children Action Network (SCAN), and spotlighted by The Hill , highlights broad, bipartisan support for increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for families experiencing food insecurity. The data, fielded by a bipartisan team of pollsters, underscores strong opposition to SNAP benefit cuts as Congress drafts the Farm Bill, which can impact SNAP benefits.

Save the Children Logo (PRNewswire)

"For millions of Americans, the pandemic shed a bright light on child hunger and the kind of policies capable of addressing this issue. The Farm Bill carries huge implications for SNAP, which is the nation's most critical and effective anti-hunger program. SCAN is committed to strengthening the SNAP program and working with Congress to combat child hunger with the Farm Bill," said Christy Gleason, Executive Director of SCAN.

SCAN's survey results were released days before SCAN's 2023 Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., which brings together advocates from across the country from July 16-18 to meet with their members of Congress about this issue.

Notable Survey Results on Support for Bolstering SNAP Benefits:

Voters are adamant that SNAP benefits are too low and should be increased.

Members of Congress who vote to cut SNAP benefits could face negative feelings from constituents, including core groups of the GOP base.

Three factors help explain these strong responses: a pervasive feeling that food prices are a big problem; SNAP touching every stratum of the public; and a wide belief that SNAP is important to helping struggling families.

Voters widely support several policy proposals that would positively impact SNAP recipients.

Full survey results can be viewed by clicking here .

Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) is the political advocacy arm of Save the Children, to be the political voice for kids. We work to ensure that the issues critical to children's lives and futures are given top priority by our elected leaders, building bipartisan support to make sure every child has a strong start in life.

Learn more about SCAN here: https://savethechildrenactionnetwork.org/

Contact:

Chris Maloney,

cmaloney@blackrockgrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Save the Children Action Network