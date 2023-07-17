Veritiv Expands Commitment to Community with Two National Nonprofit Organizations

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a leading business-to-business distribution solutions company, today announced new corporate social responsibility commitments with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Purpose Built Communities through its community engagement and philanthropy program, Veritiv Connects.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) today announced new corporate social responsibility commitments with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Purpose Built Communities through its community engagement and philanthropy program, Veritiv Connects. (PRNewswire)

"Giving back to the communities is not simply a value add - it is a core responsibility," said Sal Abbate , Veritiv.

Veritiv Connects advances programs that help individuals learn, grow, and thrive with education at the core of the company's community efforts. Building upon the success of the past few years, Veritiv is growing its philanthropic outreach by investing in two national relationships that further align with its community focus areas, including programs that create safe and sustainable neighborhoods, and mentorship opportunities for youth that unlock avenues for success and contribute to a vibrant workforce.

"Veritiv is on a journey to create the best culture for our employees, and our culture is not only shaped by who we are but also by what we do," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "Giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve is not simply a value add – it is a core responsibility. I am an advocate for our organization and our team members to use time, talent, and treasure to support non-profit organizations across our footprint."

"We are committed to enhancing our involvement in our communities to leave a lasting impact," said Kat Reynolds, Community Relations Manager at Veritiv. "We are excited to collaborate with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Purpose Built Communities because both of these organizations are helping to holistically shape the success of many communities."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission is to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens through youth development programs driven by local need and available resources. This collaboration with Veritiv will establish connections between Clubs and Veritiv employees through volunteer opportunities with local Keystone Club leadership programs in five markets across the United States, including Atlanta, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Los Angeles, California. Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Keystone Club provides unique development opportunities for teens ages 14 to 18 focusing on academic success, career preparation, community service, and teen outreach.

"We are honored to be selected as a corporate social responsibility partner through Veritiv Connects," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As Clubs continue to establish deep community connections through volunteer opportunities with Veritiv team members, kids and teens will gain meaningful experiences that will put them on the path to a great future."

Purpose Built Communities partners with local leaders to transform neighborhoods across the United States so neighbors can achieve greater racial equity, improved health outcomes, and increased upward mobility. Veritiv will directly support Purpose Built Communities' national efforts and local work underway in Atlanta, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Dallas, Texas. The support will include local engagement and volunteer opportunities for Veritiv employees who live and work in these areas.

"Purpose Built Communities knows that prosperity starts with place," said Carol Naughton, Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Built Communities. "We have a deep and long-lasting commitment to strengthening neighborhoods so that neighbors have all the resources they need to flourish. We are excited to collaborate with Veritiv and deepen the impact of our work."

To learn more about Veritiv's corporate responsibility initiatives, visit www.veritiv.com.

About Boys & Girls Club of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About Purpose Built Communities

Purpose Built Communities partners with local leaders to design, direct, and accelerate neighborhood transformation initiatives across the United States with the shared goal to ensure every resident experiences greater racial equity, improved health outcomes, and increased upward mobility. The Purpose Built Communities model of holistic revitalization includes affordable, mixed-income housing, a cradle-to-college education pathway, community wellness programs and facilities, and a thriving commercial core that creates economic vitality, all within a defined neighborhood, coordinated by a dedicated, nonprofit community quarterback organization. The Purpose Built Communities includes 27, Network Members, community quarterback organizations, in 15 states. For more information, visit purposebuiltcommunities.org. Connect on Facebook @PurposeBuiltCommunities and Twitter @PurposeBuiltCS.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation