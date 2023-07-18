Andy Menzies Joins Talkmap® as Chief Revenue Officer

New CRO brings decades of software industry expertise and hyper growth experience; will oversee sales, marketing, customer success, indirect channels, and delivery.

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkmap is proud to announce the addition of Andy Menzies as their Chief Revenue Officer. With decades of experience in the software industry, Andy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Talkmap team. As CRO, he will be responsible for sales, marketing, customer success, indirect channels and delivery.

Talkmap logo (PRNewswire)

"Andy's track record of success, hyper growth, & customer satisfaction make him the perfect addition to our team."

Andy has a passion for sales execution and process that can be traced back to the 1990s, where he worked at Cognos, Businessobjects, SAP, Siebel & TIBCO. He also led sales at several VC funded startups. He is an early contributor to the AI & ML space, having been the CRO at Rapidminer (now Altair). He also led sales for an AI-driven Test Automation vendor Eggplant & more lately Provar, the Salesforce Test Automation leader.

At Talkmap, Menzies will be responsible for all customer acquisition, retention, success & marketing. In addition to his primary job functions, Andy has been recognized for his commitment to team motivation, equality & diversity in the workplace. He is dedicated to staff mentoring and helping shape individuals' careers, stating, "People are a firm's greatest asset."

"We are thrilled to have Andy join our company as our Chief Revenue Officer," said Tim Moss, CEO of Talkmap. "His track record of success, hyper growth, and dedication to customer satisfaction make him the perfect addition to our team. We look forward to seeing all that he will achieve in this new role and are excited for the future of our company with him on board."

About Talkmap

Talkmap's generative AI platform turns 100% of customer conversations into customer experience (CX) insight in real time, transforming operations, CX, automation, & profitability. Talkmap's specialized AI enables companies to immediately leverage the most powerful benefits of AI with secure & accurate results trusted by the world's largest brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talkmap